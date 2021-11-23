Viva Air Implements Flight Analytics Solution From GE Digital To Target Fuel Consumption, Cost Savings, And Sustainability

GE Digital today announced that Viva Air, an ultra-low-cost airline in Colombia, has contracted for two Aviation Software solutions to further its sustainability goals including fuel consumption.

GE Digital today announced that Viva Air, an ultra-low-cost airline in Colombia, has contracted for two Aviation Software solutions to further its sustainability goals including fuel consumption. Viva will be implementing GE Digital's Fuel Insight, and FlightPulse ® to identify and quantify specific opportunities to optimize operations and maximize emission reduction.

GE Digital's Flight Analytics platform helps airline operators, managers and pilots improve flight safety with multi-system flight data collection and analytics to help optimize operating procedures and overall airline safety. Data from the system can improve safety and reduce carbon emissions. With fully-automated data quality checks and error correction, airlines get better insight faster with less human intervention. And the solution takes safety a step further by including fuel efficiency analytics to help operators fly both safely and efficiently, identifying savings opportunities and quantifying the results. Viva will be the first low-cost carrier in Colombia to utilize flight analytics in their operations.

"Viva is one of the fastest growing airlines in Colombia and South America," said Felix Antelo, President and CEO from Viva Air. "This year, we have added 14 out of 50 new aircraft flying more than 3,100 flights per month. Our mission is to deliver a consistent and accessible service to customers, promoting a low cost model in the region with sustainability and efficiency. These software solutions will allow us to fulfill that mission."

Fuel Insight is a cost and emissions reduction solution that works by understanding real data from your aircraft and airline. Fuel Insight utilizes our powerful aviation data and analytics platform to merge flight data with flight plans and uncover valuable insight to help increase aircraft fuel efficiency and reduce waste. Fuel Insight gives operators actionable intelligence at multiple levels allowing analysts to drill down from macro trends to understand issues on a per-flight level.

Having one of the youngest fleets in the region, providing pilots access to data from across the operation is critical. FlightPulse is a fully configurable modular Electronic Flight Bag (EFB) application that puts data key to operational decisions directly in the hands of pilots. Designed by pilots, for pilots, FlightPulse provides access to aggregated data for more informed fuel decisions and departure briefings, as well as secure access to data from a pilot's individual flight history, allowing them to analyze their own operation of the aircraft and self-discover areas to optimize operations and efficiency.

"Sustainability is core to the future of the aviation industry," said Andrew Coleman, General Manager of GE Digital's Aviation Software business. "Data and analytics provide a roadmap for airlines to evaluate interactions between operational systems to maximize sustainability. We are proud to work with Viva Air to further their goals, and the goals of the industry, in the region."

Click on this link for more information about GE Digital's full suite of Aviation Software solutions.

About Viva Air

Viva Air is a leading low-cost airline headquarted in Colombia, Latin America. Today, it operates more than 30 domestic routes in Colombia and Peru, and a number of international routes to the US and Mexico. In 2021, Viva Air named Medellín as its official hub for domestic and international operations. The airline operates a fleet of 21 Airbus 320 aircraft and has on order 29 additional aircraft.

About GE DigitalGE Digital transforms how our customers solve their toughest challenges by putting industrial data to work. Our mission is to bring simplicity, speed, and scale to digital transformation activities, with industrial software that delivers breakthrough business outcomes. GE Digital's product portfolio - including grid optimization and analytics, asset and operations performance management, and manufacturing operations and automation - helps industrial companies in the utility, power generation, oil & gas, aviation, and manufacturing sectors change the way industry works. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211123005417/en/