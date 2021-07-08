Vitech Named A Dominant Provider In Novarica Market Navigator™ Report

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced that it has again been named a Dominant Provider in the 2021 Novarica Market Navigator™ Life/Annuity/Benefits Policy Administration Systems Report.

Vitech was recognized for its flagship V3locity solution's transformative suite of complementary applications. As a Dominant Provider, Vitech is considered to have a "strong market position with momentum." This is the second consecutive year that Vitech was named in the report in the Dominant Provider category.

"We are very honored that Vitech has once again been named a Dominant Provider by Novarica in its annual Novarica Market Navigator™ Life/Annuity/Benefits Policy Administration Systems Report for the U.S," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "This achievement speaks to the enduring differentiating capabilities of our V3locity solution, but even more so, to the vision of our clients who use our software to drive advancements and impressive innovation across their organizations."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs an advanced, cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

About Vitech ®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our Group Insurance, Pension Fund Administration, and Investment clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vitech-named-a-dominant-provider-in-novarica-market-navigator-report-301328009.html

SOURCE Vitech Systems Group