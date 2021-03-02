Vitech Announces VitechCONNECT Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced it is hosting the VitechCONNECT Virtual Summit on March 18, 2021. VitechCONNECT is a virtual users conference for senior leadership, consultants, and technical and business users from Vitech client organizations to connect and exchange ideas to maximize the benefits of their Vitech solutions. The theme of this year's conference, "Engaging for Success," will explore the power of digital engagement, customer experience, best practices for a successful digital transformation, and thoughts about the "new normal" in our post-COVID organizations.

VitechCONNECT's keynote address will feature Benjamin Pring, VP, Head of Thought Leadership & Managing Director - Center for the Future of Work at Cognizant. Mr. Pring will lead a conversation on how trends in technology have responded to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and will continue to shape our lives at home and at work in the future.

Additional conference sessions include panels on the power of digital engagement and successful partnerships, discussions on best practices and customer experience, and an address from Vitech's CEO on the future of V3locity ®, Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement and analytics platform. Attendees will also have the opportunity to network with other attendees and visit the virtual Sponsor Hall to connect with sponsors. Conference sponsors include Accenture, AWS, Cognizant, CGI, Global IQX, Infosys, InnSure, Mindtree, and WNS.

"We are thrilled to host our users conference for the first time this year in a virtual format, allowing participants to gather and share ideas for collaborative inspiration," said Frank Vitiello, Vitech's CEO. "We look forward to connecting with our clients and sharing insights on the current landscape of digital engagement, cloud-native software, and innovations in benefits and investment administration."

For more information, please visit: https://www.vitechinc.com/vitech-connect/

