VITAS® Healthcare Honors Military Men And Women With National Veteran's Day Initiative

MIAMI, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of the heroes who served to protect the American people, VITAS Healthcare, the nation's leading provider of end-of-life care, is hosting a series of Veterans Day celebrations nationwide. Ranging from virtual and socially distant events to a national letter-writing effort, the activities deepen VITAS' long-running commitment to veteran patients and support of the veteran community.

The Veterans Day ceremonies for hospice patients are being held in coordination with long-term care, assisted living and nursing home partners around the nation. Focused on personally thanking veterans for their service, VITAS veteran specialists will provide expert guidance remotely to facility staff to ensure a safe and engaging service. Through no-touch delivery and drop-offs, VITAS is providing facilities with supplies and event program instructions prior to the holiday for staff to conduct their own individual ceremonies.

In addition to local celebrations, VITAS invites everyone to personally thank a veteran receiving hospice services via its "Write A Vet" campaign. Those interested can send in a hand-written personal message that celebrates the veteran's life. Letters will be safely delivered to local service members near Veterans Day by VITAS staff.

To find out more about this campaign, please visit VITAS.com/WriteAVet

"For over 40 years, VITAS has been devoted to giving back to veterans for their service in protecting the American people," said Nick Westfall, VITAS Healthcare president and CEO. "It is our duty and honor to care for and recognize veterans at the end of life so that they may find peace. We show them our gratitude through this national initiative and our everyday attention to their needs."

VITAS is also hosting multiple virtual Veterans Day ceremonies via Zoom to honor and thank veterans across the country in all stages of life. Those interested in participating can register at VITAS.com/Events.

VITAS offers hospice care to veterans with a wide range of advanced illnesses. The company's teams of experienced hospice professionals are trained to understand the veteran's unique needs at the end of life. Learn more about how VITAS cares for veterans at VITAS.com/Veterans.

About VITAS ® HealthcareEstablished in 1978, VITAS Healthcare is a pioneer and leader in the American hospice movement. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, VITAS (pronounced VEE-tahs) operates 48 hospice programs in 14 states ( California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin) and the District of Columbia. VITAS employs 11,946 professionals who care for patients with advanced illness, primarily in the patients' homes, and also in the company's 29 inpatient hospice units as well as in hospitals, nursing homes and assisted living communities/residential care facilities for the elderly. At the conclusion of the second quarter of 2020, VITAS reported an average daily census of 19,191. Visit www.vitas.com.

