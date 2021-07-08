Vitamin IV Therapy Brand, Hydration Room, Opens 15th Location In Southern California

Wellness brand continues expansion through Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties with plans to expand to 30 clinics by 2022.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydration Room®, Southern California's leader in vitamin IV and injection therapy, celebrates the opening of its 15 th location in Rancho Santa Margarita. Located inside Antonio Plaza Shopping Center at 22451 Antonio Parkway, Suite A-350, Hydration Room® will bring their proprietary nutrient solutions to a new location in the greater Orange County area.

Hydration Room® focuses on health and wellness at the cellular level with vitamin IV and injection therapy. Created by owner and founder Dr. Brett Florie and administered by registered nurses, their products are of the highest quality, customized for patient's specific needs and delivered in a relaxing and pristine environment.

"We've grown to 15 locations and over 65,000+ patients treated since opening our first door in December 2014," said Dr. Florie. "Which only speaks to the effectiveness of our IV and injection therapies."

The opening comes on the heels of plans of new locations in the South Bay and further expansion into Los Angeles and San Diego counties for 2022 and beyond.

"Whether a patient comes to Hydration Room for increased energy, an immune system boost, stress relief or treatments to help with a chronic illness, they expect and deserve the absolute best care," said Dr. Florie. "Vitamin IV and injection therapy is a powerful way to achieve that while maintaining optimal health - inside and out."

Hydration Room® will be offering their menu of 25+ different vitamin IV and injection therapy blends, in addition to the cutting-edge longevity treatment NAD+ IV Therapy and regenerative medicine therapies.

Business hours at the new location will be Monday through Friday 8 A.M. to 6 P.M., Saturday 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. and Sunday 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. To learn more about Hydration Room®, visit www.hydrationroom.com or www.instagram.com/thehydrationroom.

ABOUT HYDRATION ROOMAt Hydration Room®, a vitamin IV and injection therapy wellness brand, we support our patient's health with nutrient solutions created by physician Dr. Brett Florie and administered by professionally trained registered nurses. At the Hydration Room®, we don't use generic ingredients. We don't use mass-produced solutions. We don't believe in cutting corners or one-size-fits-all healthcare. Welcome to your healthy place.

