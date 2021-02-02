VitalCDM® Ranked #1 In KLAS Revenue Cycle, Chargemaster Management Category For Third Year In A Row

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalware by Health Catalyst today announced that its chargemaster management solution, VitalCDM, ranked number one in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category, of the "2021 Best in KLAS Awards.

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitalware by Health Catalyst today announced that its chargemaster management solution, VitalCDM, ranked number one in the Revenue Cycle - Chargemaster Management category, of the "2021 Best in KLAS Awards." This is the third year in a row that VitalCDM has achieved this distinction.

"This year's top ranking from KLAS is especially meaningful in consideration of the complex financial and business challenges that impacted hospitals and health systems in 2020," said Dan Unger, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Health Catalyst Financial Transformation Business. "We are humbled by this achievement and grateful to our clients who continue to turn to Vitalware to support their financial and regulatory needs."

By organizing, displaying, and managing all chargemaster data within one connected solution, VitalCDM enables hospital billing departments to operate more transparently, price strategically, and present an accurate bill or claim with consistency. The tool is proven to create more accurate reimbursement, increase operational efficiency, and minimize compliance risk. These attributes are the ones KLAS has recognized in its VitalCDM rating.

"Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS," said Adam Gale, President of KLAS. "They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title "Best in KLAS" should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

Best in KLAS 2021 Software & Services recognizes the leading vendors of healthcare IT solutions, services, and management consulting. VitalCDM's Best in KLAS ranking is based on feedback from Vitalware clients throughout 2020, focusing on areas such as client satisfaction, functionality, implementation, and support.

About VitalwareVitalware is the leading mid-cycle revenue SaaS solutions provider, specializing in Health IT applications aimed at making the business of healthcare easier through its intuitive cloud-based technologies and regulatory content expertise. Vitalware's product portfolio is the healthcare industry's best solution for providing visibility and continuity in chargemaster management, pricing transparency, charge capture, and regulatory code references. Beyond providing tools, and healthcare regulatory and compliance resources, Vitalware offers professional services designed to support organizations' need of coding guidance, process improvement, education, and financial impact solutions. In September 2020, Vitalware was acquired by Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst," Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations.

About Health CatalystHealth Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

