Vital New Investment Book 'Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity And Fund Of Funds' Released By Corgentum Consulting's Jason Scharfman

Comprehensive reference provides essential guidance on current global asset management operational trends, analysis of recent regulatory compliance developments and new approaches in investor operational risk management

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds (Palgrave Macmillan) provides detailed practical guidance on developing and managing an alternative investment operations program. The book is authored by leading operational due diligence expert Jason Scharfman, Managing Partner at Corgentum Consulting.

"Investors and fund managers continue to invest more resources into analyzing and managing fund operations. With high market volatility driven by the coronavirus pandemic and upcoming US elections keeping up to date on the fundamentals of operations management is of paramount importance to thoroughly manage risk," said Scharfman.

An essential reference for alternative investment industry professionals and investors, key topics covered include:

Step-by-step analysis of modern operational mechanics behind hedge fund trading operations, private equity fund accounting and fund of funds liquidity management

Review of operational procedures supporting different investment structures including separately managed accounts (SMA) and co-investment vehicles

Analysis of the increasingly important role of business continuity planning and cybersecurity risk management

Discussion of the operations risk management role of fund service providers including fund administrators, prime brokers and compliance consultants

Examination of the treasury function including cash management and anti-money laundering (AML) controls

Analysis of governance, board oversight and conflict of interest considerations in fund operations

Considerations for ongoing operations management, training, surveillance and testing

In-depth reviews of recent regulatory actions brought against private equity and hedge funds for operational violations by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Detailed overview of how global regulatory trends are impacting fund operations and compliance planning including the European Markets in Financial Instruments Directive II (MiFID II), UK's Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR), and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

Discussion of the increasing impact of artificial intelligence, machine learning and big data analysis in alternative investment operations

Alternative Investment Operations: Hedge Funds, Private Equity and Fund of Funds is available for purchase at the publisher's website and Amazon.com. The book serves as a compliment to the author's previous books on hedge fund and private equity compliance and operations.

About Corgentum Consulting

Corgentum Consulting is a specialist consulting firm for investors that performs operational due diligence reviews and background investigations on fund managers. The firm's work covers all strategies globally including hedge funds, private equity, real estate funds, and traditional funds. Corgentum's clients include investors such as fund of funds, pensions, endowments, foundations, investment consultants, banks, institutional investors and family offices. For more information visit www.Corgentum.com

