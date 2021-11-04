Vital Farms To Participate In The Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms, (Nasdaq: VITL) a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Russell Diez-Canseco, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bo Meissner, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual West Coast Consumer Conference.

The discussion will take place on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The fireside chat will be webcast live under the "Events & Presentations" tab of the Vital Farms Investor Relations site at: https://investors.vitalfarms.com/investor-relations. Following the discussion, a replay will be archived for 30 days.

About Vital FarmsVital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 225 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, Egg Bites, Breakfast Bars and liquid whole eggs, are sold in over 17,250 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of food service operators across the country. For more information, visit www.vitalfarms.com.

