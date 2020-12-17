Vital Farms Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition

Consumer Packaged Goods Executive Bo Meissner, Company's Executive VP, Finance, Transitions to CFO

Jason Dale, Company's CFO and Chief Operating Officer, Continues to Serve as COO

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide, today announced that Bo Meissner will transition to Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on December 28, 2020. Meissner, a finance executive with more than 30 years of experience in consumer packaged goods, joined the company in July 2020 as Executive Vice President, Finance. In his role as CFO, Meissner will lead the company's finance organization and be responsible for the accounting, treasury, financial planning and analysis, information technology, and investor relations functions. Jason Dale, who currently serves as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and CFO, will continue to serve as COO, overseeing day-to-day operations and ongoing expansion as the company scales.

"Since joining Vital Farms earlier this year, Bo has led a number of strategic projects as we began operating as a publicly traded company," said Russell Diez-Canseco, President and CEO, Vital Farms. "He brings an extensive background in leading corporate finance and strategy for multinational and smaller high-growth companies within the consumer food space, as well as a proven passion for ethically sourced food and I am confident that Bo will have a significant impact on our business as we pursue our next phase of growth."

"We are incredibly grateful to Jason for his many contributions as CFO, most notably in guiding our financial performance over the past year," Diez-Canseco continued. "As he continues to serve as our COO, Jason will play a critical role in scaling our supply chain as we focus on increasing our category leadership while continuing to deliver on our mission to bring ethical food to the table."

Meissner joined Vital Farms from NatureSweet, a mission-driven produce company where he led the company through a significant phase of growth as CFO and a Board Member. Prior to NatureSweet, Meissner served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Treasury for Boulder Brands, one of the largest natural consumer packaged food companies in the U.S. He also served as Vice President of Finance for Cadbury Schweppes Americas Beverages, where he was the commercial finance leader of the non-carbonated beverage business. Meissner began his career at Procter & Gamble where he held multiple finance and accounting roles in the United States, Canada, and Europe over twelve years. Meissner received an undergraduate degree in Science from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada and an M.B.A. from Queen's University in Kingston, Canada.

About Vital FarmsVital Farms, a Certified B Corporation, offers a range of ethically produced pasture-raised foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas, in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with approximately 200 small family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' pasture-raised products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, egg bites and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 16,000 stores nationwide.

