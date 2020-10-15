Vitae Industries Names Industry Veteran James Hussey To Board As Independent Director

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitae Industries ("Vitae") announced today pharmacy and pharmaceutical industry veteran James "Jim" Hussey, RPh has joined its Board as an independent director. Jim has been working closely with the Vitae team for the past year. Vitae is bringing next generation pharmacy compounding technology and solutions to pharmacies, hospitals and physician offices around the country. The company's 3D-printing platform produces precisely dosed compounded pharmaceuticals in a variety of dosage forms.

Co-founder Daniel DeCiccio said, "Jim's deep experience and industry leadership will help Vitae continue to scale from our current installed base of compound pharmacies while expanding into hospitals and physician offices. Jim was instrumental in launching the 503(b) sterile compounding business at Athenex Pharma Solutions and was on the Board at the Outsourcing Facilities Association. We are excited to have Jim join the board and continue to work with the team."

Jim Hussey said, "It has been my pleasure to work with a very talented group of young entrepreneurs for almost a year now creating a "cGMP in a Box" solution for non-sterile compounding. I'm especially excited about Vitae's compound pharmacy automation platform. This technology helps pharmacists and other health care professionals increase productivity while also raising the bar for quality. The expanding $3 billion global non-sterile compounding market is ripe for more automation and higher quality standards."

About Vitae Industries

Vitae Industries, Inc. ("Vitae") is a Rhode Island-based startup innovating tabletop robotic equipment for pharmacies to automate compounding of precision-dosed medication production for patient-personalized medicine. The Vitae platform significantly increases pharmacy staff productivity through reducing manual, error-prone processes. Vitae's groundbreaking technology is installed in over 20 pharmacies in 15 US States.

