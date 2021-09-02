Vitabrid C12 Announces Saks Fifth Avenue As New National Retail Partner

The brand will now sell an assortment of Vitamin C & Peptide focused skin and haircare at saksfifthavenue.com

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitabrid C 12 continues its retail expansion in the United States, announcing saksfifthavenue.com as the brand's latest retail partner. The brand will now sell its award-winning skincare and hair products through Saks Fifth Avenue's luxury e-commerce site.

"We are honored and thrilled to announce our new partnership with Saks Fifth Avenue, a storied destination for the ultimate in luxury and modern beauty. Through our award-winning range of age-defying skin and scalp care products, Saks.com and Vitabrid C 12 will work closely to offer discerning clients the world's only, 12-hour extended-release, Vitamin C technology on the market today, backed by the renowned customer service and retail experience of Saks Fifth Avenue…" - David Cho, VP, Sales & Marketing

Vitabrid C¹²'s science-based beauty products center around two main ingredients and formulas: Vitabrid CG and Secret Code P-151™.

Vitabrid CG is a stabilized form of 12-hour Vitamin C, developed by submerging pure Vitamin C in between bio-friendly mineral layers. This patented technology provides a more effective way of delivering active Vitamin C deep into the skin continuously for 12 hours. This is made possible because of LDH - a nanotechnology that stabilizes and protects pure Vitamin C from becoming oxidized to fully deliver its benefits. Layers of LDH (Layered Double Hydroxide) made with bio-convergence technology surround and protect pure Vitamin C, which normally oxidizes easily. This allows the Vitamin C to fully exert its potential and benefits. As a result, Vitamin C continues to go deep into your skin for 12 hours helping the skin including scalp to fight free radicals off and triggering collagen reproduction, so everyone may experience anti-aging and protection from skin damage. This advanced biotechnology that gave birth to Vitabrid CG was selected as one of the eight most promising technologies in the world (2001 MRS Highlight Innovations).

Secret Code P-151™ is a unique formula that is designed to enhance the delivery of peptides and unlocks the skin's ability to effectively absorb its novel peptides to further promote collagen. This will nurture and boost moisture retention to help support a firmer and youthful-looking skin. Together, they create the foundation for luscious, healthy hair and firmer, brighter skin.

Saks Fifth Avenue's e-commerce site will retail ten of Vitabrid C¹²'s products including many of their hero SKU's like FACE Brightening and HAIR Tonic Professional.

FACE Brightening is a powder that unleashes 12 hours of continuous antioxidant protection with an ultra-stable scientific breakthrough in Vitamin C called Vitabrid CG. This helps safeguard skin against aging while boosting healthier collagen production. As the only brand in the world to use this stabilized and active form of Vitamin C (Vitabrid CG), it is clinically proven to brighten skin, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, increase moisture level, and decrease the size of pores.

HAIR Tonic Professional is the perfect multitasker for men and women to help stimulate and replenish healthy hair growth using Vitamin C. It is created with the brand's unique Vitamin CG Complex to help boost collagen production, neutralize harmful free radicals and rebalance the scalp's natural growth cycle. Each spray helps stimulate and replenish healthy hair growth, helping to decrease hair loss naturally.

All the products are carefully and proudly developed and presented so that they can provide real benefits and changes to the skin.

To shop the full line of Vitabrid C 12 products, customers can browse their official brand page via https://www.saksfifthavenue.com/brand/vitabrid-c12

