Vita Rescue System Outperforms Legacy System 3:1

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata Technologies, which stabilizes swing and spin at the touch of a button, today released video of recent exercises in which two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters -- one with its Vita Rescue System and one with a traditional legacy system -- face off for simulated patient rescues. The exercise also tested a dynamic hoist at a speed of 80 knots, and race from a hover.

The footage, from the Montana Army National Guard base in Helena, Montana, was collected as part of Vita's Soldier Touchpoint program as the company tests, receives feedback from warfighters and MEDEVAC, and incorporates that feedback into its production-model systems.

"We have been listening to and operationalizing the feedback from Soldiers and flight crews on the system," said Derek Sikora, CTO and Co-Founder of Vita Inclinata Technologies. "That feedback has been invaluable -- and it shows in the system performance." Bryce Anderson, former PD MEDEVAC and now Vice President of Army Programs for Vita added, "The video shows better than any words that the Vita Rescue System will allow faster, safer, more precise rescues, with reduced hover and exposure time. We thank the Montana Guard for their awesome flight crews and willingness to test our system."

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and new offices opening in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

