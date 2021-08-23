Vita Inclinata Ships Its First System To HOLT Crane & Equipment

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata (Vita), developer and producer of helicopter and crane load stabilization and precision hardware, today announced it shipped its first system to HOLT Crane & Equipment (HOLT), a leading provider of heavy equipment, service, and parts. The system —the Vita Load Pilot, part of the Vita Lifting System family — departed Vita Headquarters in Broomfield, CO for a 1,000 mile journey to Houston, TX. The Vita Load Pilot gives the construction industry a tool to efficiently and precisely place crane loads. Even in high winds, the system automatically adjusts to keep the load stable; all the while keeping the load in a precise orientation of the rigger's choosing without the use of a tagline. The Vita Load Pilot is a tool to ensure a safer workforce without replacing workers, while simultaneously increasing efficiency on job sites.

"Safety is where we see the biggest advantage — distancing someone from the load and allowing someone to set the load without the use of a tagline," said David Worsham, General Manager, HOLT. "Everyone in the construction industry is becoming more aware of safety in their organization, especially at HOLT. That will be the foundation of this. We are an organization of these values."

Vita and HOLT announced a contract manufacturing agreement on July 12, 2021 following a live demonstration of the technology in March 2021 ( https://vitatech.co/2021/07/12/vita-inclinata-announces-distribution-partnership-with-holt-crane-equipment/). This week, HOLT will be receiving the first of six Vita Lifting Systems on order. Vita is thrilled to have HOLT as the first distributor in their national reseller network. HOLT will represent Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

Vita's CEO and President, Caleb Carr, shared his elation on the company's biggest milestone since its inception in 2015: "I'm very excited to see the direction Vita is headed. With the support and shared excitement from HOLT, this is a big win on both fronts. I can't wait to see our technology on job sites and saving lives."

About HOLT Crane & Equipment

Established in 2011, HOLT Crane & Equipment® is the authorized Link-Belt crane dealer for central, north, east and parts of Southwest Texas and Southern New Mexico; with facilities in Houston, Irving and San Antonio. In addition to selling, servicing, and carrying parts for new and used cranes, HOLT Crane & Equipment is an authorized Isuzu®, Cummins®, and Mitsubishi® engine dealer. HOLT Crane & Equipment offers express lube service, preventative maintenance, radiator repair, welding-machining & fabrication, hydraulic service, undercarriage service and painting. In 2021, HOLT Crane & Equipment became an authorized dealer for Magni Telescopic Handlers and Vita Inclinata's Load Stability System®.

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds safety and precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC and Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co.

