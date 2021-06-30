Vita Inclinata Advisor Ivler And CTO/Co-Founder Sikora Awarded Best Paper, Modeling And Simulation By Vertical Flight Society

BROOMFIELD, Colo. and PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vita Inclinata, which allows load stabilization and precision insertion with the touch of a button, announced that Advisor Dr. Christy Ivler and CTO/Co-Founder Derek Sikora were awarded Best Paper, Modeling and Simulation, by the Vertical Flight Society.

"As integrated systems grow in complexity, real-time system identification becomes increasingly important, especially for aerospace systems," said Dr. Christy Ivler, Mechanical Engineering professor at the University of Portland and longtime Vita Advisor. "We were focused on single-control systems in hoist operations. As we looked into the research, we were surprised to find very little published work on the topic, so it seemed like a problem worth tackling."

"We spent a lot of time getting it right, because it turns out to be a crucial indicator of optimal system performance," Ivler added.

Titled "Real-Time System Identification Methods of Slight Length on the Load Stabilization System (LSS)," the paper filled a gap in research on modeling and simulation. The award from the prestigious Vertical Flight Society (VFS) was a bonus and pleasant surprise, placing Vita's scientific work alongside some of aerospace's best-known players.

"It is always an honor to work alongside Dr. Ivler," said Derek Sikora, Vita Inclinata CTO and co-founder. "The real-time system identification methods explored could potentially enhance our stability system's performance and broaden the scope of similar adaptive control systems. Similar methods can even identify potential issues in the system, either retroactively or pre-emptively."

The team developed several algorithms that can autonomously and accurately identify sling length in real time. That information can change stabilization performance, autonomously manage a wide variety of conditions with a stabilization product, and even detect faults and enact mitigation strategies in real-time.

For more information or to read the paper, please visit the Vertical Flight Society Journal at http://vtol.org

About Vita Inclinata

A friend's death during a rescue operation—with a helicopter close but unable to stabilize due to weather and terrain—was the genesis of Vita Inclinata. Founded in 2015 as a way to solve a real problem, Vita today controls chaotic swinging and spin, and adds precision for rotor wing and fixed wing aircraft and cranes. With the mission of "Bring them home, every time," Vita's technology changes the narrative while saving lives, time and money across industries, including search and rescue, military, firefighting, public safety, construction, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, with offices in Washington, DC, and new offices opening in 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.vitatech.co .

