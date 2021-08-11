VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. Regains Compliance With OTC Disclosure Requirements

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp. (A Nevada Corporation) (OTC: VMCS), today announced that it has regained compliance with OTC Markets disclosure requirements.

VisualMed is pleased to confirm it has received confirmation from OTC Markets that it has provided adequate information to facilitate the removal of certain warning notices related to its shares. The Company can also confirm it has retained auditors to complete audited financial statements for the financial year ending June 30 th and intends to complete the relevant filings to become compliant with SEC reporting requirements.

"We are pleased to report progress from our efforts to become more compliant and transparent for investors" said Sharon Hollis, CEO of VisualMed, "and look forward to completing a name change and launching our website to better disclose and advertise what we believe are exciting software solutions for the healthcare sector."

About VisualMed Clinical Solutions, Corp

VisualMed creates innovative technology solutions that allow medical providers and facilities to effectively enhance their business and processes while protecting their assets and patient data.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors are contained in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

