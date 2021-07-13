Visual Edge, Inc. Announces Director Of Sales Operations

Visual Edge, Inc. announces hiring of Christa Hurst as its Director of Sales Operations for Visual Edge IT.

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Visual Edge, Inc. announced the hiring of Christa Hurst for Director of Sales Operations with responsibility for the systems and processes for Visual Edge IT (VEIT) managed services that support ongoing sales and business success.

Ms. Hurst will be accountable to manage the sales forecasting, planning, and budgeting processes used within the sales organization. This includes administering all the tools that support the process and training for the teams, and partnering with internal teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and facilitating the successful implementation of new programs to ensure a well-defined, efficient sales machine.

Visual Edge created the role to address efficiencies for sales processes and sales tools, and administration of ConnectWise Sell and Manage.

"Christa's 10-plus years of experience in a managed services organization focused on projects and sales operations will add a positive impact immediately," shared Jason Bowra, General Manager, Managed IT Services for Visual Edge IT. "She will provide a lead role to standardize the sales enablement process and tools while enabling all of Visual Edge IT to be efficient."

Christa brings more than 15 years of experience in managed services and process improvement and more than 10 years' experience in project management and sales support. She will lead and manage all sales process/tools and maximize revenue growth through development, implementation of sales and service programs and initiatives. She will address managed sales forecasting, planning, and budgeting processes, drive analytical support, and provide leadership to improve strategies.

Ms. Hurst will also be developing key performance metrics and dashboards that help the sales organization focus on performance drivers, implement comprehensive pipeline reporting tools tracking opportunities from lead generation to revenue realization, account development, and retention. Additionally, she will design, develop and implement training programs to support the sales process.

Christa resides in the Lexington, Kentucky, area and went to Lexington Community College, where she studied Business Administration and Management.

ABOUT VISUAL EDGE INC.

Visual Edge Inc. specializes in managed IT services and security, cloud computing, and print/copy solutions for businesses across the U.S., including remote office locations. We offer a full line of office technology and services, including 24/7 remote monitoring and administration of networks, service desk, and data backup and restore to improve business processes across a variety of industries. Plus, Visual Edge represents the industry's leading manufacturers of office technology, allowing businesses to get equipment, supplies and service from a single source. Backed by more than 20 years of technology service and a national network of expert engineers, Visual Edge is uniquely positioned to support business technology needs. The company is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.visualedgeit.com.

Visual Edge IT is a trademark of Visual Edge, Inc. in the United States.

For more information, press only:

Jen ArthurNational Marketing Manager, MITS(317) 475-9519 x5013

Related Images

christa-hurst.jpg Christa Hurst

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visual-edge-inc-announces-director-of-sales-operations-301333065.html

SOURCE Visual Edge IT