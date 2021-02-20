Vistra Announces $5 Million Donation To Assist Texans Impacted By Winter Storms

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistra (VST) - Get Report today is announcing a $5 million commitment to help Texas communities and customers across its many retail brands, including TXU Energy and Ambit. The company is providing direct donations to social service agencies across the state along with bill-payment assistance for customers in need.

"Even as power has returned and the electric grid has stabilized, so many Texans are dealing with cleanup and hardships brought on by the extended winter weather," said Curt Morgan, chief executive officer of Vistra. "We know that every dollar that can be directed elsewhere is helpful. By partnering with social service agencies throughout Texas, we can quickly and effectively help the most people."

The $5 million donation will directly assist communities and individuals to meet their most pressing needs, including support for food banks and food pantries, critical needs, bill-payment assistance, and more.

Additionally, Vistra is assuring residential customers across its retail brands that they will not see any near-term impact on their rates due to this winter weather event. While some may experience higher than normal bills due to higher usage during this cold weather period in February, we expect our customers will be insulated from storm-related rate increases.

Morgan added, "There is a lot of concern and misinformation about electricity rates in Texas right now. While some Texas residents were, unfortunately, with retail electricity providers that offered variable wholesale rate plans with no price protection from the historic winter challenges, our residential customers on fixed and variable pricing plans were insulated from extreme wholesale power price swings. We do not put our customers at risk. Fortunately, the Texas governor, legislature, and regulators are actively discussing ways to help residents facing outrageous electricity bills as a result of those wholesale rate plans during the winter storm."

Just as Vistra has done throughout the pandemic, our teams are here for our residential customers with price protection, additional payment flexibility, and customer support.

About VistraVistra (VST) - Get Report is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving more than 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company is currently constructing a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, which is the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company's sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

