Vista Realty Partners And The RADCO Companies Announce Grand Opening Of Carmel Vista Apartment Homes

MCDONOUGH, Ga., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARMEL VISTA DEVELOPMENT - Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies announce the grand opening of Carmel Vista Apartment homes; the newest apartment rental home community in the rapidly growing Atlanta...

MCDONOUGH, Ga., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CARMEL VISTA DEVELOPMENT -Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies announce the grand opening of Carmel Vista Apartment homes; the newest apartment rental home community in the rapidly growing Atlanta suburb of McDonough, GA. The property will be servicing pent-up demand in a burgeoning community that will have easy access to I-75 and I-285 corridor and immediate access to South Atlanta, providing rapid access to some of Atlanta's best employment, entertainment, and cultural centers.

Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies announce the grand opening of Carmel Vista Apartments in McDonough, GA

Located at the intersection of Mt. Carmel and Jonesboro Roads, the 228-unit Class A garden apartment community offers a mix of studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments designed to service residences of all income levels. The community will feature luxurious amenities and high-quality apartment features. Amenity features of the community include resort-style, salt-water pool, outdoor grilling and entertainment stations, 24-hour package concierge lockers, clubhouse featuring a resident business center, complimentary Wi-Fi, coffee bar and game options, children's playground, and two dog parks.

The community's studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes combine sophisticated style with trendsetting charm. The apartment homes features include designer cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, high speed internet, in-unit washers and dryers, and stand-up showers.

Residents at Carmel Vista will have convenient access to Heritage Park, Stewart Park, Big Springs Park, and Alexander Park. Carmel Vista will be in proximity to Atlanta Motor Speedway, Henry Town Center shopping area, and the Newman Wetlands Center. It is also located conveniently to the McDonough CBD, 35 miles from Atlanta's burgeoning Midtown district, 10 miles from Stockbridge, and only 7 miles from the Tanger Outlets at Locust Grove, all of which are key employment areas driving the Atlanta economy. In addition to local amenities, Carmel Vista's proximity to I-75 provides rapid access to amenities in Atlanta and the surrounding area make this a highly convenient place to call home.

Vista Realty Partners and The RADCO Companies have partnered with RAM Partners to manage the community. RAM Partners has 33 years of experience in apartment management of new lease up communities. Their 5-star approach to customer service, commitment to their residents, and ability to create a high-end resident experience is the perfect match for the newest location for Henry County prospective residents to call home.

Tours are offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Both Vista Realty Partners and RAM Partners are very excited to be a part of the rapid growth of Henry County in the new premier location to call home. Welcome home to Carmel Vista. Visit www.carmelvistaapartments.com to learn more.

Contact: Natalie de Guardiola: ndg@vistarp.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vista-realty-partners-and-the-radco-companies-announce-grand-opening-of-carmel-vista-apartment-homes-301237806.html

SOURCE Vista Realty Partners