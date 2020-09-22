Vislink Technologies Retains KCSA Strategic Communications As Corporate Communications Counsel

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. ("Vislink" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: VISL), the global technology leader in the collection, delivery and management of high quality, live video and associated data, announced today the retainment of KCSA Strategic Communications (KCSA), a leading New York City-based strategic communications firm, to develop a comprehensive strategic communications and investor-focused program to increase awareness of Vislink and communicate its mission of reliable connectivity to its stakeholders and the marketplace. Vislink's technology, products and solutions provide the global live production, military and government and satellite sectors wireless connectivity and low latency communication in the toughest of environments around the world.

With extensive experience building corporate brands and reputations, and fostering transparent relationships with investors, consumers and other stakeholders, KCSA will work with Vislink management to develop a robust communications platform that differentiates Vislink from its competitors, showcases its superior suite of communications products and solutions, and reinforces Vislink's investment thesis laser-focused on innovation in remote video production and next-gen camera, IP-connected and HVEC compression technologies.

"With recent product innovations and a financial turnaround initiated through strategic cost-cutting measures and an overhaul of key processes, we are positively positioned for long term growth and a healthy pipeline of large contract opportunities in 2021," said Carleton Miller, CEO of Vislink Technologies. "KCSA will empower Vislink to communicate our growth and success as a wireless communications leader, as well as provide the transparency our investors and the marketplace deserve. From capturing and displaying events that occur in the blink of an eye to supporting global search and rescue missions, we are committed to stakeholder confidence in their selection of the most advanced wireless communications solutions suited for any need.''

"Having operated with limited capital for a number of years, Vislink is now ready to embark on a major business transformation. The Company is developing an innovative and effective strategy to drive both organic and inorganic growth, and investors should take notice," added Lewis Goldberg, Managing Partner at KCSA. "We are committed to informing the markets about Vislink's unique investment thesis, technology and leading edge products that are the standard bearers for the live production, military & government and satellite sectors."

For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

About Vislink Technologies, Inc.

Vislink is a global technology business specializing in the collection, delivery, and management of high quality, live video and associated data from the scene of the action to the viewing screen. For the broadcast markets, Vislink provides solutions for the collection of live news, sports, and entertainment events. Vislink also furnishes the surveillance and defense markets with real-time video intelligence solutions using a variety of tailored transmission products. The Vislink team also provides professional and technical services utilizing a staff of technology experts with decades of applied knowledge and real-world experience to the areas of terrestrial microwave, satellite, fiber optic, surveillance, and wireless communications systems, to deliver a broad spectrum of customer solutions. Vislink's shares of Common Stock are publicly traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "VISL." For more information, visit www.vislink.com .

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated strategic communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial services, technology and healthcare. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

Investor Relations:Phil CarlsonKCSA Strategic Communications Vislink@kcsa.com

Media Contacts:Anthony Feldman / Jenny RoblesKCSA Strategic Communications Vislink@kcsa.com