Visit Napa Valley And Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water Announce The "Savor The Experience" Sweepstakes

NAPA, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visit Napa Valley and Acqua Panna® team up to launch the "Savor the Experience" sweepstakes, which runs through October 14 th, 2020.

The grand prize winner will experience Napa Valley's rich Italian history with a trip worth Savoring. The experience includes a three night wine country retreat at the Napa Valley Lodge, exclusive wine tasting experiences at Del Dotto, V. Sattui and Benessere - three of Napa Valley's most storied Italian wineries, bike and electric tuk-tuk tours via Napa Valley Bike Tours and Laces & Limos, and true Italian dining experiences at Ca'Momi Osteria and more.

"Acqua Panna's natural spring water from the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany is designed to be savored, much in the same way as the award-winning wines produced throughout Napa Valley", states Chhaya Dagli, Sr. Brand Manager of Acqua Panna. "We are thrilled to be partnering on this exciting partnership to offer consumers the opportunity to explore the food and history of this spectacular wine growing region."

"Acqua Panna is a great partner for Visit Napa Valley," said Linsey Gallagher, President & CEO of Visit Napa Valley. " Napa Valley is best when shared, and this program inspires consumers to savor every moment. It's no surprise that California's wine country has deep Italian roots. One can only imagine the pleasure with which Italian immigrants first discovered this region in the mid-nineteenth century, such familiar territory to the rolling hills and vineyards they'd left behind. It wasn't long before Napa Valley was attracting Italian families from San Francisco, and even today, some of the region's most noted wine labels still bear such names as Mondavi, Martini, Nichelini, Sattui, and Coppola."

As part of the "Savor the Experience" sweepstakes, Acqua Panna will place on their bottles neck tags promoting the activity and featuring Visit Napa Valley imagery as well as inviting Acqua Panna influencers to show off the beauty of Napa Valley through the lens of Acqua Panna savored moments.

Consumers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting one of the Southern California Ralph's retail locations, or by visiting www.visitnapavalley.com/acquapannawinatrip. Given current travel restrictions and safety guidelines, promotion will be limited to residents of California.

No purchase necessary, California Residents Only, 25+, Ends 11:59 p.m. ET 10/14/2020. Void where prohibited. For rules: www.visitnapavalley.com/acquapannawinatrip.

About Acqua PannaEstablished in 1564, Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water is crafted by nature as it flows through the sun-drenched hills of Tuscany, north of Florence, Italy. The name Acqua Panna originates from the respected Villa Panna, an estate owned by the Medici family during the age of the Renaissance, on which the Acqua Panna source was discovered. The estate is still run according to strict rules, using controlled, certified organic farming on over 3,000 acres which includes a nature reserve. Acqua Panna natural spring water is perfected by its 14-year journey to the spring - it is filtered naturally as it flows, resulting in a special mineral balance that gives the water an unparalleled smooth taste and makes it naturally alkaline with pH of 8.0 or higher. For more information, visit www.acquapanna.com/us .

About Visit Napa ValleyVisit Napa Valley is the official destination management organization for the Napa Valley, with a mission to promote, protect and enhance the region's position as the world's premier wine country experience and enhance its public image as a dynamic place to visit, live and work. Napa Valley's rural 35-mile scenic landscape, conveniently located just an hour from the San Francisco Bay Area, consists of distinctive towns and regions, including, from north to south, Calistoga, St. Helena, Rutherford/ Oakville, Yountville, Napa, American Canyon, and the outdoor recreation area of Lake Berryessa. For additional information on the Napa Valley, or to plan your Napa Valley experience, please explore VisitNapaValley.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @VisitNapaValley.

