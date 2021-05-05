Visit Lauderdale Debuts As New Tourism Brand For Greater Fort Lauderdale During National Travel And Tourism Week

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Broward County's tourism organization has a new name. The Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau today announced its new brand as Visit Lauderdale with the destination tagline 'Everyone Under the Sun,' reflecting the diversity and welcoming nature of the Greater Fort Lauderdale region. The announcement comes during National Travel and Tourism Week, the time when destination marketing organizations share news about the power of travel and its positive impacts on local communities.

To beautifully illustrate the new brand, Visit Lauderdale commissioned internationally renowned airbrush artist Avi Ram, a Greater Fort Lauderdale resident, to paint a new 'Everyone Under the Sun' mural. The mural is on display at the entrance of the W Fort Lauderdale hotel. On special occasions, Ram is known for camouflaging human figures with body paint who then emerge to bring the art to life. An activation for the Visit Lauderdale brand launch featured painted models representing the area's diverse community. The mural, which stands alone without the camouflaged figures, shows the beauty of Greater Fort Lauderdale and the face of Mother Nature welcoming all to experience the area's natural beauty.

Watch Art Come to Life at Visit Lauderdale |Everyone Under the Sun Mural

The brand launch also included the debut of the official Visit Lauderdale Everyone Under the Sun beer, crafted by Fort Lauderdale's Gulf Stream Brewing Company. Flags displaying the new Visit Lauderdale logo are flying high from hotels, the Water Taxi, on airboats out in the Everglades and at many other Broward County locations.

"One of my goals when I took over as head of Broward tourism five years ago was to rebrand the organization and our destination to better support our community through tourism jobs and the positive economic impact it brings," says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. "We have an incredibly diverse and inclusive community that is welcoming to literally everyone under the sun, and that message is now infused into all of our marketing as we invite people to Visit Lauderdale."

Tourism leaders will continue to focus their efforts on marketing the entire Greater Fort Lauderdale region as a top destination for travelers, meetings and convention attendees and sports groups - just with a new name. The name Visit Lauderdale went through extensive consumer focus group testing and consistently emerged as the favorite of people interested in Greater Fort Lauderdale area vacations. It will serve as a call to action in destination ads inviting people to Visit Lauderdale and experience not only the area's beautiful beaches, but all the great people and places between the beaches and the Everglades.

"We have 31 municipalities in Broward County, all of which are unique and alive with their own culture, flavor and activities," adds Ritter. "Our largest city, Fort Lauderdale, is just one of those 31 cities, but the name Lauderdale is the most recognizable. It helps us put the entire Broward County area on the map for visitors."

Tourism leaders say the trend for destination marketing organizations is to use shorter names, often with the word 'visit' in the title because it says plainly that what their mission is - to encourage people to visit. Those visitors coming for vacations, conventions and sporting events leave lots of money in the community and support jobs.

Find videos, images and new brand elements here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/bwdh11qsn4613tc/AACWS2xeq3ciqzeknUsvJRyUa?dl=0

About Visit LauderdaleVisit Lauderdale is the official destination marketing organization for Greater Fort Lauderdale and serves as the tourism department for Broward County, Florida. Visit Lauderdale promotes the area's 31 municipalities to a global audience of leisure and business travelers, and books conventions into the Greater Fort Lauderdale/ Broward County Convention Center and area hotels and resorts. In 2018, more than 13 million annual visitors supported 180,000 direct and indirect tourism jobs and spent over $8 billion. For more information visit: sunny.org and follow @VisitLauderdale on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About Greater Fort Lauderdale Greater Fort Lauderdale boasts an average year-round temperature of 77˚F and has 3,000+ hours of annual sunshine and is known as the Venice of America and Yachting Capital of the World. Explore 4,000+ eateries, 300+ miles of navigable waterways, eight distinct beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, craft breweries, rooftop bars, diving, fishing and other outdoor adventures, world-class shopping and boats, yachts and superyachts moored at the area's many marinas - all conveniently located in the center of South Florida. Made of up 31 municipalities, the destination boasts more than 35,000 lodging accommodations at a variety of hotels, luxury spa resorts and boutique properties reflecting a cosmopolitan vibe. Upon arrival at FLL Airport (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport), it is just five minutes to the beach, Port Everglades, the Greater Fort Lauderdale/ Broward County Convention Center and downtown. For trip planning inspiration, visit sunny.org and follow @VisitLauderdale.

