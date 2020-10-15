VisiQuate Forms Velocity Consulting Group; Builds New Client Roster At High Speed

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To the growing list of SaaS offerings (Data as a Service, Analytics Platform as a Service, et. al), by introducing their Velocity Consulting Group, VisiQuate has added Data Fanatics as a Service. On April 1, the company formally made highly respected revenue cycle and data experts available for consulting engagements. The service is available to clients who currently use VisiQuate solutions, and those who do not.

The challenges that providers face are greater than ever. Margin pressure has been increasing year after year, and the additional strain of 2020 has amplified the problem and heightened the financial angst impacting many providers. Technology, on its own, rarely solves meaningful business problems. So to help, VisiQuate assembled a team of leading expert consultants who bring proven experience to the table. They are called Data Fanatics, because their expertise, coupled with the AI-enabled data platform and advanced analytics, leads to maximum yield and increased efficiency across the entire continuum of the revenue cycle and related activities. The Velocity team brings in-the-trenches experience to help VisiQuate's current and new clients achieve peak business health.

Russell Siebert, VisiQuate EVP, Growth, added, "In a challenging environment like today's, we expected Velocity Consulting to gain traction, but it is growing even faster than anticipated. We are already working on significant engagements with leading healthcare organizations."

Rich Waller, VisiQuate Co-Founder & Chief Experience Officer said, "We created this group with a deep bench of experts who have significant experience in digital transformation with many of the industry's most respected healthcare organizations. When we combine that experience with everything we've learned in over ten years of serving leading healthcare clients, as well as the capabilities of our advanced analytics, that's a powerful formula for success."

About VisiQuate:

Founded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solutions let virtually anyone in a healthcare organization explore complex data from multiple sources to quickly gain insights and create actionable workflows. This ability helps clients improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant, makes the process even simpler by using natural language chats that are powered by AI, ML, and informed by crowdsourced data. Underlying the advanced analytics is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

