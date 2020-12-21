VisiQuate Adds Two Senior Healthcare Analytics Executives To Leadership Team

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating their commitment to dramatically transform the revenue cycle via advanced analytics and intelligent process automation, VisiQuate announced the addition of two healthcare leaders who will speed the company's progress towards this goal: Terry Blessing III, and Chuck Rackley.

Terry Blessing joins the company as SVP, Client Development, where he will accelerate the adoption of VisiQuate's AI/ML-powered analytics with current and new clients, and explore new opportunities that VisiQuate's technology and expertise makes possible. Mr. Blessing joins the company from Innovo Advisors, where he was a Principal Consultant and Interim VP, Revenue Cycle. He is also a featured speaker at many HFMA events, where he shares his expertise on topics including The Generation, denials management, contract management, and more. "I remember when people went to actual trade shows," Mr. Blessing said. "I kept running into VisiQuate people, and always thought they had an innovative way to see this industry. Now, it's great to be part of this team."

Chuck Rackley has also joined the company, and serves as EVP of Velocity Consulting and their HealthMobile.D ecosystem, where he will help drive the strategy, packaging and adoption of these advanced services and solutions. Velocity Consulting is a service where VisiQuate makes its domain and technology expertise available to clients and non-clients through a variety of options. HealthMobile.D is VisiQuate's innovative platform that aggregates the volumes of data captured and generated by providers, device makers, health plans and patients, and presents it to each of those groups in benefit-rich forms. Mr. Rackley was most recently SVP and GM in the Commercial Group at nThrive, where he led strategy and partnerships, commercial operations and excellence, solution architecture, and advisory services. He also held senior management positions at HCA. "A lot of revenue cycle companies are still focused on fixing the problems of the past," Rackley said. "VisiQuate is looking straight ahead at the future, and finding new opportunities. I couldn't be more excited about helping them get there."

"Impressive resumes are important," VisiQuate Founder & CEO Brian Robertson said. "And Chuck and Terry have two of the best in the industry. But they bring much more than that to the table. At VisiQuate, we have a special culture that's optimistic, upbeat, and just plain energizing to be part of. From our first meetings with Chuck and Terry, we saw immediately that they were going to kick us into an even higher gear. We're incredibly honored to have them join us."

About VisiQuateFounded in 2009, VisiQuate, Inc.'s user-friendly data management and analytics solutions let virtually anyone in a healthcare organization explore complex data from multiple sources to quickly gain insights and create actionable workflows. This ability helps clients improve yield, optimize cost efficiencies, and dramatically improve the quality and velocity of decision making. Ana, VisiQuate's cognitive learning platform and interactive, automated data assistant, makes the process even simpler by using natural language chats that are powered by AI, ML, and informed by crowdsourced data. Underlying the advanced analytics is the collective experience of industry domain leaders who constantly share knowledge and best practices. The company is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA, with offices in Harrisburg, PA and Dallas, TX. For more information, visit www.visiquate.com or contact info@visiquate.com.

