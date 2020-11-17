Visiopharm's AI-Powered Image Analysis Software Selected To Analyze The Largest Collection Of Human Pathology Specimens In The World

DENVER and HOERSHOLM, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiopharm, the leader in artificial intelligence-driven image analysis, tissue mining, and precision pathology, has been selected by the Joint Pathology Center (JPC), the premier pathology...

DENVER and HOERSHOLM, Denmark, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visiopharm, the leader in artificial intelligence-driven image analysis, tissue mining, and precision pathology, has been selected by the Joint Pathology Center (JPC), the premier pathology reference center for the United States federal government and part of the US Defense Health Agency, to support an important initiative to modernize the largest collection of human pathology specimens in the world.

The JPC tissue repository contains approximately 55 million glass slides, 31 million paraffin-embedded tissue blocks, and over 500, 000 wet tissue samples that have been collected over the last 102 years. The repository is unparalleled in size, race, and age, and represents a priceless resource for clinicians, pathologists, and healthcare data analysts to better understand and diagnose rare diseases and cancers.

"JPC's tissue repository provides access to new knowledge about human disease, and whole-slide digitization will enable access to this one-of-a-kind collection of tissue samples," said Amanda Lowe, Managing Director for Visiopharm in the United States. "JPC's digital pathology modernization effort with Visiopharm's AI-driven image analysis software can unlock new doors to enable biomedical research, drug discovery, and innovation."

The wealth of information that will be housed within the JPC's digital repository holds significant potential for personalized medicine, particularly for artificial intelligence algorithms that will help establish the diagnosis, prognosis, and personalized therapies for patients.

In addition to the tissue repository, the JPC also provides cost-effective, centralized pathology subspecialty expertise and is the sole veterinary pathology training source for the US military. The JPC serves the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and other federal agencies while collaborating with US and international academic and scientific institutions to advance pathology research and education.

Regan Baird, Regional Director for Visiopharm, stated, "Visiopharm is honored to be a part of one of the largest digital pathology modernization efforts undertaken to date. It is a giant step forward for the pathology community and our country."

