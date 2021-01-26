Visionz Group Announces Launch Of Its Automated Learning Series

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its fruition Visionz Group has been at the forefront of soft skills research and curriculum development for youth and young adults. Working with young people to help them enhance their soft or "life" skills through in-person workshops, remote learning, and curriculum licensing has been the core focus for the company over the past year. Set to be available at the end of the first quarter in 2021, the Visionz Group is announcing the release of its "Automated Learning Series" through an interactive video technology. "We are very excited to touch the lives of young people with this new engaging educational resource," said Preston Howell , Chief Innovation Officer of Visionz Group. "This platform will not only make learning soft skills easier, but will help employers, educators, and administrators adopt a pandemic friendly outlet." The Automated Learning Series content from Visionz Group will be available through online subscription or directly to participants through their administrators.

Visionz developed a robust, interactive, College, Career and Life Skills Readiness curriculum that has been used by youth groups, colleges, churches, corporations and more to improve the soft skills of their participants. This evidenced based, culturally responsive programming also has recently been implemented into the juvenile detention & prison system for inmates to re-integrate into their local areas. In 2020 the company realized there is a huge need for a focus on soft skills to provide these young people and young adults with the tools to help them be successful learners and earners as they progress through life.

The variety of College, Career, and Life Skills Readiness workshops, including a comprehensive and fully customizable soft skills curriculum is what Visionz puts its name behind. The 16-module series consists of focus areas such as First Impressions, Responsible Decision Making, Conflict Resolution, Mastering Organizational Skills and more. "We realized there was a serious need for an upgrade in this space, so we made it our mission to bring these tools to young people through an engaging media platform," said Christopher Rivers , Founder and President of Visionz Group. "The Visionz experience is all about bringing people the KEYS for success, and that's what we intend to do."

Preview a teaser of one of the Visionz Automated Learning Series titled "The Power of a First Impression" by clicking the link below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Chxd53degjI

