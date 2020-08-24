Visiongain Publishes Global Stem Cell Technologies And Applications Market 2020-2030 Report
LONDON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cell technologies and applications market is estimated to have reached US $17,791.8 million 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% in the first half of the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications Market forecasts from 2020-2030
• Global Stem Cell Technologies and Applications submarket forecasts from 2020-2030:
• Cancer treatment
• Cardiovascular therapy
• CNS
• Other therapies
• Non-therapeutic applications
• Individual revenue forecast to 2030 for selected top products:
• MSC-100-IV (Mesoblast)
• Hearticellgram-AMI (Pharmicell)
• CardioRel (Reliance Life Sciences)
• Osteocel Plus (NuVasive)
• Trinity Evolution and Elite (Orthofix)
• CARTISTEM (MEDIPOST)
• Analysis of the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment
• Discussion on regulatory environments and developments in the US, Japan, Europe and other leading countries
• Analysis of what drives and restrains the market
• This study also discusses other influences on that field, including these:
• Haematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT)
• Embryonic stem cells (ESCs), induced pluripotent adult (IPSCs) and parthenogenetic cells
• Uses for umbilical cord blood and related technologies, including cellular and blood banking
• Agents for osteogenesis and treating autoimmune conditions
• Applications in cell-based assays, diagnostics and drug development.
• Key questions answered by this report:
• What is the size of the total stem cells market, and how will the market evolve between 2020 and 2030?
• How will the main segments within the overall stem cells market develop between 2020-2030?
• What are the main drivers and restraints that will shape the overall stem cells market, and its individual segments over the next ten years?
• What is the state of stem cell research in the different therapeutic segments?
• What are some of the most prominent companies within this space, and what are their latest developments?
• What are the most promising pipeline therapies in each therapeutic segment?
• What are the revenue prospects for some of the stem cell therapies which have already been approved?
• What are the main strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for the stem cell market?
• What are the main social, technological, economic and political factors that influence this market?
Companies covered in the report include:
AgeX Therapeutics
AllCells
AlloSource
Americord
Angiocrine Bioscience
Anterogen
Apceth
Arteriocyte
Astellas Pharma US, Inc.
Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Athersys, Inc.
Axiogenesis
Baxter Healthcare
BaYi Brain Hospital
BioCardia
BioE
BioEden
Biogenea-Cellgenea
Bioheart, Inc.
Biologic Therapies
BioMet Orthopedics
BioTime Asia
BioTime, Inc
Bloodworks
Bluebird Bio
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.
Caladrius Biosciences
Calimmune
Caribou
Celgene Corporation
Cell Cure Neurosciences
Cell Targeting
Cellartis
Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc.
Cellular Dynamics
Cellular Biomedicine Group
Cellular Dynamics International
Cephalon
Cesca Therapeutics
Ceylad
China Cord Blood Corporation
Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
ClinImmune Labs
Cognate BioServices
Cook General
BioTechnology
Cord Blood America
Cord Blood Registry Systems
Cordlife Group
CordVida
CRISPR Therapeutics
Cryo-Cell
International
CryoCord
CryoHaldco
Cryo-Save
CryoViva
CXR Biosciences
Cynata Therapeutics Ltd.
Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.
Dong-A Pharmaceuticals Co.
ESI BIO
Evotec
Fate Therapeutics, Inc.
FDS Pharma
Fondazione Centro San Raffaele
Fondazione Telethon
Forty Seven, Inc.
Fresenius
FUJIFILM Co., Ltd.
Gamida Cell Ltd.
Geron Corporation
GlaxoSmithKline
HSCI
Humacyte, Inc
Human Stem Cells Institute
Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
Insception Biosciences
Intellia Therapeutics
IntelliCell Biosciences
International Stemcell Services
JCR Pharmaceuticals
Johnson & Johnson
Lifebank Cryogenics
LifebankUSA
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc.
Maxcyte
MedCell Bioscience
MEDIPOST
Medtronic
Mesoblast
Miltenyi Biotec
National Dental Pulp Laboratory
Neurolastem
New England Cord Blood Bank
Nohla Therapeutics
Novartis
NuVasive
Ocata Therapeutics
Omidubicel
Opexa Therapeutics
Orchard Therapeutics
Orthofix
Osiris
Osiris Therapeutics
Pharmicell
Pharmsynthez
Plasticell
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.
Quest Biomedical
QYuns Therapeutics
ReCyte Therapeutics
Regenerex
Regeneus
Reliance Life Sciences'
ReNeuron
ReNeuron
ReproCELL
RIKEN
Roche
Roslin Cellab
RTI Biologics
RUSNANO
SanBio
Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
Seneca Biopharma, Inc.
S-Evans Biosciences
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.
Spinesmith Partners
St. Jude's
Stemcell Technologies
StemCells
StemCore
StemCyte
StemImmune Inc.
SwissMedic
Tigenix
TransCell
U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.
United Therapeutics Corp
Vericel Corporation
ViaCord
ViaCyte, Inc.
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc.
Vita34
W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
List of Universities and Organisations
American Academy of Pediatrics
American Society of Clinical Oncology
California Institute for Regenerative Medicine
Cedars-Sinai Heart Institute
Duke University School of Medicine
LifeSouth Community Blood Centers
Mayo Clinic
Seoul National University
SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Medical Center
University of Colorado
University of Minnesota
University of Wisconsin
To see a report overview please e-mail contactus@visiongain.com
