Visionary Entrepreneur And Education Pioneer Cliff Oxford Releases A Redneck Reverie: The Rationale For The Trump Phenomenon

An entrepreneur explains with data and deaths why Trump won rural America in 2016, and why the same votes are up for grabs in 2020 and beyond

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwood Digital Publishing and Cliff Oxford, New York Times blogger, former Forbes columnist and founder of CliffCo. Think Tank , announce today Oxford's third book, A Redneck Reverie: The Rationale for the Trump Phenomenon, is on sale. Reverie combines data, business logic and the voice of the 2.8M renegades to explain President Donald Trump's election to the White House and its intersection with rural cultures across America. It can be purchased online on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Books a Million and more beginning today.

Oxford, born and raised on Swamp Road in Waycross, Ga., tells the story of why America's rural vote in 2016 was a rebuke and payback for economic decimation that is plaguing thousands of rural communities across the country.

"This book is not pro- or anti-Trump," explains Oxford. "Heading into our election, the votes are in fact up for grabs in 2020 - and certainly beyond. It's all about who can communicate, connect and help rural residents across America solve their crisis."

Oxford first began writing about Trump's electability soon after he announced his initial candidacy. Even while most of the country hadn't begun to take Trump seriously, Oxford published a column for Forbes arguing that he'd win the Republican nomination. In a second post, Oxford used stats on the positive and negative tones of stories about Trump and Hillary Clinton to suggest Trump would be elected president.

" This book is a thoughtful reflection on Cliff's life among both country folk and the elite. Its stories of growing up on the swamp, leaving for entrepreneurial success, and then witnessing the devastating impact of policies and power on his homeland, demonstrate a unique insight into the cultures and forces that compelled voters to support Trump," says Sara Stratton, President & CEO of Redwood Publishing. " Reverie is a cautionary note to anyone looking to win the 2020 election."

Now a longtime Atlantan, Oxford founded STI Knowledge, a first-in-class CRM technology company, which sold to Mellon Ventures in 2004. Subsequently, he endowed the W. Cliff Oxford Executive MBA Center at Emory, where he launched Oxford Center for Entrepreneurs. He sold the company to Advantage Media, a division of Forbes Books, in 2018. Additionally, Oxford is the founder and owner of CliffCo. - a think tank focused on high social impact and innovation in future businesses. Prior to A Redneck Reverie, Oxford authored LAMBS to Leaders (Liberal Arts Majors in Business Society) and Know, Grow, Exit - How Entrepreneurs Start and Finish Fast.

Oxford was named Atlanta's Entrepreneur of the Year by the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the 2018 Men Impact Change Award by Dr. George E. Holmes of the Black Caucus Foundation ALC. For more, visit cliffco.com and follow along at @ARedneckReverie on Instagram and Twitter.

SOURCE Cliff Oxford