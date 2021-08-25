Vision Innovation Partners Completes 18th Acquisition, Northeastern Eye Institute

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Innovation Partners today announced that it has acquired Northeastern Eye Institute, the largest and most comprehensive eye care center in Northeastern Pennsylvania, complete with 15 locations and one ambulatory surgery center. The acquisition further strengthens Vision Innovation Partners' presence throughout Pennsylvania and expands its growing network of ophthalmology practices and ambulatory surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region.

"Our practice was established in 1984 with the goal of providing compassionate and state-of-the-art eye care. Northeastern Eye Institute is proud to announce we are joining forces with Vision Innovation Partners to further enhance our industry-leading eye care. We continue our dedication to preserving sight and serving our patients with the same compassion and knowledge we were founded on," said Dr. Arthur Jordan, Jr., D.O.

"Northeastern Eye Institute has been a pioneer in comprehensive eye care in Northeastern Pennsylvania since its founding," said Vision Innovation Partners Chief Executive Officer Michael Dunn. "Their tradition of service and excellence, and their approach to cutting edge eye care technology makes them a perfect partner for our growing platform."

Since its founding in 2017, Vision Innovation Partners has continuously demonstrated its commitment to partnering with top-performing doctors and expanding patient access to care across its growing network of practice locations and surgery centers in the Mid-Atlantic region. Vision Innovation Partners' footprint now includes 50 practice locations and 9 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Vision Innovation Partners is backed by Centre Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare and consumer sectors. Centre seeks to partner with founders and management teams to build exceptional businesses, providing management teams with access to its unique resources, including an extended network of experienced and proven operating executives. Founded in 1986, Centre has offices in New York and Los Angeles and has invested approximately $2.5 billion of equity capital in over 85 transactions since its inception. Additional information is available at www.centrepartners.com.

