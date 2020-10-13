Vision Hill Group Launches VisionTrack To Help Institutional Investors Navigate The Crypto Buy-side

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Hill Group, a premier investment consultant and asset manager in digital assets, launches a premium solution for institutional investors navigating the opaque crypto investment landscape - VisionTrack.

VisionTrack, a leading crypto hedge fund performance and buy-side market intelligence database, was built in response to the overwhelming amount of questions received from investors wanting more information about funds and asking for advice on how to optimally allocate capital in the burgeoning digital asset class.

"We kept hearing the same refrain from investors and our clients: 'We're very interested in the space, but need higher quality information and advice on where to start and how to invest,'" said Scott Army, CEO of Vision Hill Group. "We built VisionTrack in response to this demand to increase transparency, standardize reporting, and provide sophisticated investors - from high net worth individuals and family offices, to pensions, endowments, and foundations - a proper tool to make smarter investment decisions in an emerging asset class."

VisionTrack began its focus on crypto hedge funds and has expanded to include index funds, separately-managed account strategies (SMAs), and single asset vehicles, like bitcoin-only funds, covering both active and passive investment products. Vision Hill has plans to comprehensively cover all digital asset investment products, including crypto venture funds.

"Crypto and digital assets are becoming hard to ignore as an investable asset class. With VisionTrack, we're doing our part to help further the institutionalization of the space with better data and higher quality information for investors. It's a very exciting space to be in right now," added Mr. Army.

Vision Hill Group is a premier investment consultant in digital assets, with a family of crypto hedge fund indices, a leading market intelligence database, called VisionTrack, and an asset management arm with a crypto-focused fund of funds product.

