Vision Films To Release Gen Y Coming-of-Age Comedy Film, Honesty Weekend

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films Inc. ("Vision") announces the VOD and DVD release of Honesty Weekend from writer-director Leslie Thomas and Putti Media on February 16, 2021 . At the heart of this thoroughly modern relationship comedy is a young marriage in trouble and a diverse group of close friends struggling to embrace intimacy and true adulthood. Primarily filmed over ten days in a country house, the grounded ensemble keeps it real, and sometimes raunchy, as they grapple with a myriad of issues including sex, body image, infidelity, long-held secrets and the growing pains of evolving friendships. Original music by Mandy Hoffman ( The Lovers, Hala, I Love Dick).

Synopsis: To turn their marriage around, a young couple on the rocks is prescribed a weekend of total honesty by their therapist. When their rambunctious group of friends joins them, the good, the bad, and the hilarious comes out in a way that only long-time friends can reveal. This no-holds-barred weekend of truth-telling, fun, and chaos may not have been the best idea.

Watch the trailer: https://youtu.be/03i-Iv9tjNU

Starring Adam Bartley ( Longmire), Natalie Ceballos ( United We Fall), Dioni Michelle Collins ( General Hospital), Pete Ploszek ( Teen Wolf, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Sabina Gadecki ( L.A.'s Finest), Evan Watkins ( Adam Ruins Everything), Susan Walters ( Vampire Diaries, Loving, The Young & The Restless), and Lorraine Pascale (celebrity chef/TV personality).

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films shares, " Honesty Weekend is a contemporary ensemble relationship movie akin to classic coming-of-age films, such as The Big Chill, that examine and confront good and bad personal truths and betrayals. Behind the humor lies very poignant messages of acceptance, tolerance and self-love, important reminders for everyone, especially these days."

Writer-Director Leslie Thomas adds, "I savor good relationship comedies. So when I decided to make my first feature film, I wanted to deal with characters on what I call the 'bridge to adulthood' struggling to let go of immature beliefs, outdated fantasies and fears in order to grow. Growth is, by its nature, painful and awkward, so it's perfect for comedy. During the shoot, I played with improvisation and kept things loose. You believe these people are friends because they became friends as we created genuine camaraderie and connection in that house in Topanga Canyon."

Honesty Weekend will be available on streaming and cable platforms including: Amazon, iTunes, GooglePlay, Vudu, FandangoNow, and across hundreds of cable providers including Comcast, Spectrum, Charter, Cox, Dish, DirecTV and more. DVD retailers will include Amazon and all other major online retailers.

