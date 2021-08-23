Vision Films Presents Award-Winning Dance Comedy 'Tango Shalom' With Exclusive LA And NY Theatrical Engagement

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films, Inc. ("Vision") announces the exclusive theatrical release of the interfaith dance comedy film Tango Shalom that is racking up film festival accolades and endorsements from diverse religious leaders and interfaith organizations from around the world. A true family-friendly romp that has viewers of all ages up on their feet dancing. The film will open on September 3 in Los Angeles and New York following a red-carpet event on September 1 in Los Angeles. It will also be released on all major streaming and cable platforms, and on DVD, October 29. From the director of My Big Fat Greek Wedding , this fable includes Golden Globe® Nominee Lainie Kazan together again with lifelong friend and colleague, Oscar®-nominated Renée Taylor.

Tango Shalom was a uniquely joint collaboration with The Vatican, a Hasidic Synagogue, a Mosque, and a Sikh Temple, promoting a very timely, and timeless, message of peace, tolerance, and love in these fraught times.

Sweeping up awards at top film festivals worldwide, including in Montreal, Toronto, Brooklyn and India, Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna, son of Renée Taylor and the late Joseph Bologna. The elder Bologna also co-wrote and produced the film with brothers Jos and Claudio Laniado of Convivencia Forever Films. Co-produced by Joel Zwick, Robert Meyer Burnett ( Agent Cody Banks franchise), Zizi Bologna, and Jordi Caballero. The dance sequences, representative of different styles and cultures, were choreographed by Caballero who has worked with Madonna, The Spice Girls, and served as Supervising Choreographer for Dancing With The Stars.

Synopsis: When a female Tango dancer ( Karina Smirnoff) asks a Rabbi (Jos Laniado) to enter a dance competition, there's one big problem—due to his Orthodox beliefs, he's not allowed to touch her! Desperately in need of splitting the prize money to save his Hebrew school from bankruptcy, they develop a plan to enter the competition without sacrificing his faith. The bonds of family and community are tested one dazzling dance step at a time in this lighthearted fable.

Lise Romanoff, CEO and Managing Director of Vision Films says, " Tango Shalom is a feel good family movie with a goodwill message and what we all need, no matter your religion or culture. If we all were respectful and tolerant of each other, as the characters in the film are, the world would be a more peaceful place. We hope audiences enjoy the fanciful story, the humor, music, dancing, and star-studded cast."

Producer Joel Zwick shares, "It is a rare occurrence that a movie can attain the humor, the warmth and the inclusivity of "Tango Shalom." Brilliantly directed by Gabe Bologna, I am excited to announce that this tender-hearted dance film makes its theatrical debut in NY and California September 3rd. I have been lucky in my career to have directed " My Big Fat Greek Wedding," and I anticipate a similar path for "Tango Shalom."

The film stars Lainie Kazan ( My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Don't Mess With The Zohan), Karina Smirnoff ( Dancing With The Stars), Academy® and Emmy® Award-winner Renée Taylor ( Adam Sandler's The Do Over, The Producers, CBS' The Nanny, How to Be a Latin Lover), Joseph Bologna ( My Favorite Year, Blame It On Rio, Big Daddy, Lovers and Other Strangers), Jos Laniado (Milcho Manchevski's Bikini Moon), Claudio Laniado ( Mudbound), Bern Cohen ( The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and Judi Beecher ( Taken 3, Family is Family, La Garconne).

In Los Angeles, the film will open at The Landmark Theater on Pico and The Town Center 5 in Encino. In New York, the film will open at the AMC Empire 25 and Village East Cinema By Angelika. Soundtrack provided by Universal Music includes multiple Grammy® Award-winning Gordon Goodwin, Latin Grammy®-nominated Tango sensation Daniel Binelli, British chart-toppers Touch and Go, The Circolo S. Pietro del Vaticano Choir, as well as modern Klezmer bands Golem, The Burning Bush, and Barcelona Gypsy Klezmer Band. Score by Zoe Tiganouria and Zizi Bologna.

