Vision Benefits Of America To Offer 800 Complimentary PPE Kits To Independent Optometric Practices

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Benefits of America, Inc. (VBA), a commercial group benefits organization, today announced a new initiative for optometric practices. In partnership with OptiSource VBA is offering 800 complimentary Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Kits to assist businesses in their operational response to the pandemic.

"VBA is proud to support optometry through its PPE Kit Program," said Jeff Hollowood, President and CEO of VBA. "As a regional non-profit carrier dedicated to supporting the community, we're excited to partner with an industry leader like OptiSource to offer much needed PPE kits to our provider community."

The kits will include disposable facemasks, face shields, safety glasses, Isopropyl alcohol, wipes and hand sanitizer. All kits are shipped directly from OptiSource and include an opportunity for a reduced price on the purchase of additional kits.

"VBA created the Pennsylvania Optometric Emergency Assistance Program in the spring of 2020 to provide interest-free loans to help small optometric businesses during challenging times," said Hollowood. "We are now proud to further support our provider community with PPE kits."

As a nonprofit, VBA was founded by independent optometrists in the state of Pennsylvania to offer low-cost eyecare to Pennsylvania residents. Today, VBA's mission is to improve the human experience by utilizing innovative models of service, delivery and advocacy to reduce barriers to high-quality eyecare. With an eye on its roots, VBA developed the PPE Kit Program with OptiSource to help independent optometrists continue to offer high-quality, safe eyecare. OptiSource is a leading provider of lens processing supplies and eyeglass accessories for opticians, optometrists, and wholesale laboratories,VBA reached out to each eligible practice to provide more information regarding the program and the next steps toward obtaining a complimentary PPE Kit.

Founded in 1965 as one of the first preferred provider organizations (PPO) in the nation, VBA has proudly offered group vision benefits to corporations, municipalities, schools, health and welfare funds, hospitals and health maintenance organizations for over 50 years. Seeking to capitalize on its experience and expand its offerings beyond vision, VBA also provides cost-effective dental solutions across the nation through plans administered and underwritten by the TruAssure Insurance Company. Some plans may not be available in all states. For information, please visit www.vbaplans.com.

