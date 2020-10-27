Visier And Emsi Partner To Create Unified Labor Market Insights For Business Leaders

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced a new partnership with Emsi , who provide the best labor market data available to professionals. This partnership creates a new standard for labor market insights, allowing Visier customers to utilize Emsi data to bring much needed standardization to job classifications.

"Organizations are facing increased pressure from investors, shareholders, employees and the public in being more transparent about their people," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "Companies are struggling to find a common language to address metrics like diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition, retention, skills and career development. Without a common means of addressing all of these issues, little progress can be made. By partnering with Emsi, our customers can now all speak the same language when it comes to job roles and skills inventory."

"Our mission is to use data to drive economic prosperity for individuals. Accomplishing this requires the creation and deployment of Emsi Skills and Titles to deliver on that promise," said Andrew Crapuchettes, CEO of Emsi. "For the longest time, we've known a common language for skills and titles was needed to help organizations deploy better talent attraction, retention, and mobility strategies. Our partnership with Visier uses Emsi Titles to standardize roles, making it easier for their customers to take advantage of external benchmarks and labor market data. A crucial first step in using external data to inform internal talent strategies."

Under this partnership Visier customers can immediately utilize Emsi data to normalize job roles and classifications, and tap into a standardized job hierarchy with Visier's 10+ million employee benchmark records. As part of this collaboration, Emsi is the latest partner to support a People Intelligence Alliance ; announced by Visier, Alliance members pledge their support for an open and connected ecosystem of people data to support customer innovation in HR technology.

"I am very excited about the partnership between Visier and EMSI," said Chase Rowbotham, Head of People Analytics of Genentech. "These are two companies whose value propositions help enterprises amplify their ability to make data-driven and employee-centered decisions. When the ecosystem embraces integrated pathways and a more seamless user experience, employees win!"

"The combination of Visier and EMSI has tremendous potential. This partnership will allow us to compare ourselves using a standard job structure and skills nomenclature," said Todd Horton, System Vice President, CommonSpirit Health. "The game changer will be how it better helps us not only understand our people, but the roles they perform and the skills that they bring to the organization."

About Visier

Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with 5,000 customers in 75 countries around the world.

About EMSI:

Emsi provides the best labor market data available to professionals in higher education, economic development, workforce development, talent acquisition, and site selection. Emsi data, which covers more than 99% of the workforce, is compiled from a wide variety of government sources, job postings, and online profiles and résumés. Emsi's amazing clients use Emsi data to solve a variety of problems: align programs with regional needs, equip students with career visions, understand regional economic and workforce activity, and find and hire the right talent. Emsi serves clients across the US, the UK, Canada, and Australia. Headquartered in Moscow, Idaho, in the heart of the beautiful Palouse region, Emsi also has offices around the US and in the UK.

