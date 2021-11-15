Vishay Intertechnology VPolyTan™ Polymer Tantalum Chip Capacitors Bring Reliable Performance To Harsh Operating Conditions

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Report today introduced a new series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors designed to deliver reliable performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions.

Vishay Polytech T50 series capacitors feature a robust design with improved hermeticity for increased protection in harsh environments. The devices offer high temperature operation to +125 °C and withstand temperature humidity bias (THB) testing of 85 °C, 85 % relative humidity for 500 hours. These specifications make the capacitors ideal for decoupling, smoothing, and filtering in the harsh environments of industrial, military, aerospace, and edge computing applications.

Offered in the D case (EIA 7343-30) size, the T50 series features ultra low ESR down to 25 mΩ and ripple current to 3.0 A. The devices offer a wide capacitance range from 10 µF to 330 µF over voltage ratings from 2.5 V to 35 V and a capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %. The capacitors are RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green.

Samples and production quantities of the T50 series are available now, with lead times of 12 to 14 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ and vPolyTan™ are trademarks of Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust today introduced a new series of vPolyTan™ surface-mount polymer tantalum molded chip capacitors designed to deliver reliable performance in high temperature, high humidity operating conditions. - https://bit.ly/3Fa7vfD

Link to product datasheet: http://www.vishay.com/ppg?40254 (T50)

Link to product photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157720117045087

For more information please contact:Vishay IntertechnologyPeter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400 peter.henrici@vishay.com orRedpinesBob Decker, +1 415 409-0233 bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com