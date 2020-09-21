Vishay Intertechnology Extends EP1 High Energy Wet Tantalum Capacitor With New Ratings In The B And C Case Codes

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To meet the needs of military and avionics applications, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Report today announced that it has extended its EP1 wet tantalum capacitor with new ratings in the B and C case codes. Offering the industry's highest capacitance per voltage rating and case size for this device type, the capacitor is available with radial through-hole or surface-mount terminations in the A, B, and C case codes, each with a stud-mount option, for increased design flexibility.

Built on Vishay's proven SuperTan ® technology, the enhanced EP1 now features ultra high capacitance from 3,600 µF to 40,000 µF in the B case code and 5,300 µF to 58,000 µF in the C case code. Voltage ratings for the device range from 25 VDC to 125 VDC. The EP1's industry-leading values include a capacitance of 12,000 µF at 80 V in the C case size, which is 33 % greater than the closest competing device. The capacitor features a standard capacitance tolerance of ± 20 %, with ± 10 % tolerance available.

Optimized for pulse power and energy hold-up applications in laser guidance, radar, and avionics systems, the EP1 is housed in an all-tantalum, hermetically sealed case for increased reliability. The device operates over a temperature range of -55 °C to +85 °C, to +125 °C with voltage derating, and provides maximum ESR down to 0.015 Ω at 1 kHz and +25 °C. The capacitor is available with tin / lead (Sn / Pb) and RoHS-compliant 100 % tin terminations.

Samples and production quantities of the EP1 B and C case are available now, with lead times of 16 weeks for larger orders.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark and SuperTan is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Share it on Twitter: http://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@vishayindust extends EP1 high energy wet tantalum capacitor with new ratings in the B & C case codes. Offering industry high capacitance, device features multiple termination and mounting options for design flexibility in military and avionics systems - https://bit.ly/2RjU4mN

Link to datasheet: http://www.vishay.com/ppg?42107 (EP1)

Link to product photo: https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72157715896537097

For more information please contact:Vishay IntertechnologyPeter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400 peter.henrici@vishay.com orRedpinesBob Decker, +1 415 409-0233 bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com