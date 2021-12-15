Vishay Intertechnology 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP™ Capacitor Series Honored With AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award

MALVERN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH) - Get Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Report today announced that the company's 235 EDLC-HVR ENYCAP™ capacitor series has received a 2021 AspenCore World Electronics Achievement Award in the High Performance Passive/Discrete Devices category. The devices are the industry's first ruggedized ENYCAP electrical double-layer energy storage capacitors to offer useful life of 2,000 hours at +85 °C while meeting the highest class of moisture resistance: the biased 85/85 1,500-hour test.

Presented by AspenCore, the world's largest media group within the technical electronics sector, the World Electronics Achievement Awards (WEAA) program honors companies and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to innovations and development in the electronics industry worldwide. Product award winners are selected by a judging panel comprised of AspenCore editors, as well as through online voting by engineers around the globe. This year, Vishay's 235 EDLC-HVR series received the most votes in the High Performance Passive/Discrete Devices category.

The long useful life of 235 EDLC-HVR series devices is double that of standard electrical double-layer capacitors, enabling maintenance-free operation and greater design flexibility for energy harvesting and power backup applications in harsh, high humidity environments. Uses include a wide range of industrial, renewable energy, and automotive applications. Among them are smart meters, handheld electronics, robotics, solar panels, e-latch door systems, transmission gearboxes, auxiliary power backup for navigation systems, emergency lighting, and more. AEC-Q200 qualified and UL-810 recognized, the capacitors meet the highest quality standards.

Award winners were recognized at a ceremony held during the Global CEO Summit on Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China. Tommy Cheng, Business Marketing Shenzhen, Capacitors of Vishay China, was on hand to accept the award on Vishay's behalf. The complete list of winners is available at https://www.eet-china.com/news/202111032100.html.

