Vishal M. Kothari, MD, FACS, Is Recognized By Continental Who's Who

OMAHA, Neb., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vishal M. Kothari, MD, FACS, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Surgeon for his outstanding contributions to the fields of Medicine & Education and acknowledgment of his professional excellence with Nebraska Medicine - Lauritzen Outpatient Center.

Board Certified General Surgeon Dr. Kothari, is currently serving patients within the Nebraska Medicine healthcare network. He practices at Nebraska Medicine - Lauritzen Outpatient Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and also sees patients within the Bariatrics Center at the Nebraska Medical Center, as well as the Multispecialty Clinic at Village Pointe Health Center. At these offices, the highly trained medical professionals are dedicated to providing quality, expert services for a wide range of issues including acid reflux, gallstones, appendicitis, hernias, intestinal surgery, minimally invasive surgery, swallowing problems, weight loss, and weight loss surgery. Dr. Kothari can also perform surgeries at Nebraska Medical Center, Village Pointe.

Having accrued 15 years of professional experience in his field, Dr. Kothari offers a vast repertoire of expertise in complex abdominal wall reconstruction (foregut), hernias, hiatal hernias, all bariatric surgeries, and gastric bypass. In addition to providing quality healthcare, he has served as an Associate Professor in the Department of Surgery at the University of Nebraska since 2011, where he educates his students on Minimally Invasive and Bariatrics. He continues to demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and integrity in all of his professional endeavors.

To prepare for his distinguished career, Dr. Kothari completed his undergraduate studies at Lehigh University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in pre-medical accelerated studies. He went on to obtain his Medical Degree from Drexel University College of Medicine. Following his medical degree, Dr. Kothari completed a General Surgical Residency At North Shore LIJ in Manhasset, New York, and a Minimally Invasive and Bariatric Fellowship at the University of Nebraska. With his commitment to excellence, Dr. Kothari is Board Certified in General Surgery.

Remaining abreast of the latest industry developments, Dr. Kothari maintains active memberships and affiliations with various professional organizations, including the Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy, American Hernia Society, American Board of General Surgery, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. He is also a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Kothari has contributed to several publications.

A pillar of his community, Dr. Kothari participates in the annual hernia event, sponsored by the University of Nebraska. He and other dedicated medical professionals collectively provide services to the underinsured, and disadvantaged.

Dr. Kothari dedicates this recognition in the loving memory of his father, Mayur Kothari, MD. He also dedicates this recognition to Dmitry Oleynikov, MD.

