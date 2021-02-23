Vishal Dalal To Lead International Expansion Of Pismo, One Of The World's Most Advanced Financial Platforms

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pismo, the nextgen banking and payment services platform, has announced the arrival of Vishal Dalal as CEO for the United States, Europe and Asia. Vishal will head up Pismo's international expansion. One of the world's leading specialists in banking technology, Vishal was a partner at McKinsey and previously worked as an executive at various renowned banks like Citi and Barclays in Asia, Africa and the UK.

"I decided to join the team at Pismo because the company has the right combination of a pure multicloud product and a cohesive corporate culture. Pismo has an innovative product that really delivers value to its customers, and it has the right culture to allow the company to achieve its most ambitious goals," said Vishal. "Pismo has developed pure cloud applications that have a real impact and this is a competitive advantage that I haven't seen anywhere else. And it's already proved to be robust and capable of meeting the needs of big banks. All of this together means we're ready to make a global impact."

With customers like Itaú Bank (the largest retail bank) and BTG Pactual (the largest investment bank), Pismo has been revolutionizing the digital payments market through a PaaS (platform as a service) system with a range of services that includes processing for card issuing, digital accounts, marketplace management and other nextgen payment solutions.

According to Vishal, Pismo's platform is way ahead of anything currently on the market. Most banks are working with obsolete solutions. The Pismo platform allows faster, safer and more modern digital transactions in various segments. "In the last month, we registered over 2.5 billion API requests. By way of comparison, total Open Banking requests in the United Kingdom came to 690 million that month," said Vishal.

For Ricardo Josuá, CEO of Pismo, Vishal's arrival marks a turning point for the company. "Vishal's international perspective and experience will be fundamental for expanding our international presence and accelerating our journey so we can become the world's leading banking and payments platform. We had been reading Vishal's texts on banking modernization for some time. When we started thinking about international expansion, his was the first name that came to mind."

