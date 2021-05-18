Vise Raises $65 Million In Series C Round

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vise, an AI-powered investment management platform built for advisors, today announced it has raised $65 million in Series C funding.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vise, an AI-powered investment management platform built for advisors, today announced it has raised $65 million in Series C funding. The latest round was led by Ribbit Capital, with participation from existing investors including Sequoia Capital. The Series C round brings the total capital raised since Vise's founding to over $125 million.

Since the Series B funding round in December 2020, Vise's assets under management have more than quadrupled to over $250 million and client accounts have more than doubled. The company also completed the integration with major custodians and released several new product features for customers.

Vise has further bolstered its executive leadership with the appointment of Andrew Fong, former Vice President of Infrastructure Engineering at Dropbox, as Vise's Chief Technology Officer; and Dave Twardowski, former Vice President at Avantis Investors and Dimensional Fund Advisors, as Vice President and Head of Investment Strategy.

The additional funding will accelerate Vise's investments in its platform, the hiring of the best available talent and the rollout of new product features. A key focus area will be continuing to scale the engineering function led by CTO Fong.

"In 2020, we successfully focused on strengthening our foundation, and now in 2021 we are focused on scaling Vise to make it an even more valuable platform for advisors and their clients," said Samir Vasavada, Co-Founder and CEO of Vise. "In the past year our assets under management have grown by more than 60x and we've seen incredibly strong demand from advisors. Put simply, this funding will allow us to make even bigger investments faster."

"Vise's rapid growth is a reflection of the progress the team has made over the past year in advancing its technology and building a truly world-class team," said Shaun Maguire ,Partner at Sequoia and Vise board member. "Since we first partnered with Vise at the seed, the company is in an even stronger position to benefit from powerful tailwinds in the industry. We couldn't be more excited to be further deepening our partnership with Samir, Runik and team."

"Vise has the opportunity and potential to shape the future of investment management," said Micky Malka, Managing Partner at Ribbit Capital. "We're excited to partner with Samir and Runik and the entire Vise team as they work to empower financial advisors with the technology and tools they need."

About ViseVise is an AI-powered investment management platform built for advisors. Founded by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra in 2016, Vise gives financial advisors the tools and technology to grow their business and help clients achieve their goals. This includes creating highly personalized portfolios, fully automating the investment management process, and providing deep insights on each investment decision. By empowering advisors, Vise advances its mission of creating financial freedom for everyone. Vise is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.vise.com .

Media Contact: Julian Crowley jcrowley@vise.com (917) 993-1626

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vise-raises-65-million-in-series-c-round-301294138.html

SOURCE Vise