Viscosity Announces Acquisition Of OraPub.com

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viscosity Technology, Inc. (Viscosity), a niche Oracle professional services company, specializing in Cloud, Engineered Systems, and performance tuning, announced today that t hey will be acquiring OraPub, Inc. ( www.orapub.com) on January 1, 2022. OraPub founders, Craig and Katrina Shallahamer, join the team at Viscosity this month to ensure a smooth transition for all OraPub members and to finalize the 2022 expanded offering to paid and free members.

Viscosity's plan to expand the training programs offered at OraPub.com are welcomed by OraPub founder and trainer, Craig Shallahamer. Craig, who for many years has earned the respected title of Oracle ACE Director, currently offers AWR, ASH, and Machine Learning focused classes online to everyone who would like to attend, especially OraPub members. Viscosity will add its repertoire of database tuning and emerging technologies to the 2022 agenda, with intention to add development related courses the second half of the year.

"With the OraPub acquisition, we are now positioned to be 100% committed to the virtual and on-site training for our customers and the Oracle Community. By adding our current repertoire of APEX, Docker, and SQL tuning training courses, we will launch the next era of OraPub in 2022. We plan on 'marrying' our extensive database of presentations, training, knowledge base and webinars to OraPub.com to provide extra value to OraPub customers," said Viscosity CEO, Charles Kim.

Viscosity management anticipates a growth in OraPub membership as they aim to offer their large database of presentations and on-demand sessions for paid members while adding a plethora of live courses to choose from each year.

"For over 20 years, OraPub has been about Oracle systems performance tuning. Whether the focus is fighting performance fires or applied machine learning, it's centered on performance. Over the years OraPub has adapted to where we now offer our members tools, presentations, webinars, premium content memberships and industry unique online training," said Craig Shallahamer. "We have also expanded our content deep into applied machine learning. But we wanted to take OraPub to the next level. The merger with Viscosity launches OraPub to this next level! It's a 100% win for OraPub members because they will receive a richer variety of performance focused content from a number of recognized industry experts."

The new 2022 course schedule will be released late December of this year at both www.viscosityna.com and www.orapub.com.

