Visaic Acquires Video Platform Provider YARE Media

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visaic, Inc., a provider of cloud-based content delivery solutions today announced the acquisition of successful Vancouver-based streaming platform company YARE Media. Together the companies will offer a scalable cloud-based content delivery and fan engagement solution for sports/esports, entertainment and enterprise.

Under the terms of the transaction, Visaic will acquire all outstanding shares of YARE.

Founded in 2016, YARE launched a streaming platform solution that enables sports properties to quickly enter new territories, gather valuable analytics, and deliver high quality video to connected devices. The service has been embraced by amateur sports associations, professional sports leagues, and major media organizations.

In October, " Canadian Business" ranked YARE in the top 50 of their annual 2020 Startup List, which is the definitive ranking of Canada's Top New Growth Companies.

"We are excited to bring the YARE team into the Visaic family," stated Kanaan Jemili, CEO of VISAIC: "There are great synergies between our current operations and clients and this new relationship will enable both businesses to accelerate."

YARE offers a range of software tools for broadcasting video content over the Internet. Its largest deployments are in sports and include Canada West Universities Athletic Association, Ontario University Athletics, Rogers Sportsnet Pinty's Grand Slam of Curling (international), and the Canadian Football League (CFL) International Game Pass.

Hugh Dobbie, CEO of YARE commented, "Combining forces with Visaic will provide our clients a vast array of additional capabilities and technologies to further enable their fan engagement and growth strategies. We're looking forward to seeing the evolution of our platform expand and service the international markets targeted by Visaic."

YARE's clients will have access to new channels of distribution.

About VisaicFormed by a team of streaming industry veterans, Visaic operates a live and on-demand over-the-top (OTT) platform for distribution and monetization of content worldwide and offers cinemas a rich portfolio of live internationally recognized sports and events such as: soccer, basketball, concerts, festivals, and other lifestyle content. Website: www.visaic.com.

About YAREYARE provides solutions to address changing content distribution models in sports, broadcasting and entertainment. The company focuses on helping organizations implement market strategies that generate new over-the-top (OTT) digital revenues and help grow their audience and brand. Website: www.yaremedia.com

