Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Announces Regained Compliance With Nasdaq Listing Rules

Westport, CT, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (VOSO) (the "Company") received a letter on June 16, 2021 from Nasdaq stating, that based on the Company's filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 on June 3, 2021, Nasdaq has determined that the Company now complies with the filing criteria established in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. On May 28, 2021, the Company and Wejo Limited, a UK based entity that is a leader in connected vehicle data, announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination. The transaction is expected to close in the later part of 2021. The Company is led by Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey D. Warshaw and Chief Financial Officer Michael O. Driscoll.

