Virtual Women's Health Awareness Conference On April 17

RALEIGH-DURHAM, N.C., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The seventh annual Women 's Health Awareness Conference will be held virtually Saturday, April 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. This free and popular wellness conference has helped more than 3,000 women and their families in the Raleigh-Durham- Chapel Hill area of North Carolina and beyond by offering educational seminars, health resources, and medical screenings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be virtual.

Register at https://cru.niehs.nih.gov/redcap/surveys/?s=TNRJLLAWJF

The theme for this year 's gathering is " Race and Health: Changing the Narrative, Reaching for Equity" and will feature a keynote address by writer and medical ethicist Harriet A. Washington. Ms. Washington authored the award-winning book Medical Apartheid: The Dark History of Medical Experimentation on Black Americans from Colonial Times to the Present and will discuss her latest work, A Terrible Thing To Waste: Environmental Racism and Its Assault on the American Mind.

Office of Human Research and Community Engagement, led by Joan Packenham, Ph.D., at the National Institute of Environmental Health Science (NIEHS)/National Institutes of Health (NIH), is the lead sponsor of this event. Co-sponsors include Durham Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and the Department of Public Health at North Carolina Central University.

For more information on the WHA webinars, visit www.niehs.nih.gov/womenshealthawareness. Accommodations for Disabilities: Individuals with disabilities who need accommodation to participate in this event should contact the Office of Human Research and Community Engagement at 984-287-4414 or whad@niehs.nih.gov. TTY users should contact the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339. Requests should be made at least 5 business days in advance of the event.

Contact: Lynae T. Baker, MPH Program Specialist lynae.baker@nih.gov (984) 287-4414

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtual-womens-health-awareness-conference-on-april-17-301265408.html

SOURCE Office of Human Research and Community Engagement