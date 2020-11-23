Virtual Press Office Exhibitor Profiles: RSNA 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following event roundup from Virtual Press Office is a list of featured exhibitors for RSNA 2020, the world's premier radiology forum, which takes place virtually from November 29 - December 5.

AI Medic Inc. is a company researching and developing new diagnoses and therapies for human health care by adopting computational methods based on AI technique. By converging technologies of AI-aided computational simulation and multi-medical science such as physiology, anatomy, pathology, and pharmacology, we are willing to contribute new diagnose and therapies on human diseases. In order for this purpose, we have been researching novel AI technique for medical image processing and conducting statistical analysis dealing with huge-scale medical data and the development of a numerical solution for medical engineering.

Alpha Source Group provides solutions to extend the life of medical equipment for OEMs, healthcare facilities and other equipment repair providers. A unique blend of OEM quality and ISO flexibility, Alpha Source Group is the next-generation ISO, providing service for imaging and biomed medical equipment in all major markets in the U.S. Modalities serviced include PET, PET/CT, CT, MRI, NM, SPECT & SPECT/CT, BMD, and Ultrasound. The companies under the Alpha Source Group umbrella include Alpha Source, BC Technical and Medical Optics. Each organization brings its specialty in biomed, surgical or imaging solutions to create a comprehensive set of capabilities.

Embrace® Neonatal MRI System by Aspect Imaging

Embrace® Neonatal MRI is the world's first FDA cleared and CE marked compact MRI system ergonomically designed to fit inside the NICU. This point-of-care approach keeps critically ill infants safe in a temperature-controlled environment, eliminating the risk of transporting delicate newborns to an external MRI system. The customized patient bed and RF Head Coil accommodates intubated babies with routing mechanisms to allow safe tube and line management. To reduce noise exposure, the Embrace® system is significantly quieter than conventional MRI and does not require a special safety zone or special RF-shielded room. Integrating the Embrace® system in the NICU helps reduce procedure workflow and mitigates schedule disruption.

Bracco Diagnostics Inc. (BDI), with headquarters in Monroe Township, NJ, is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Bracco Imaging SpA. BDI offers a product and solution portfolio for all key diagnostic imaging modalities: X-ray Imaging (including Computed Tomography-CT, Interventional Radiology, and Cardiac Catheterization), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS), and Nuclear Medicine through radioactive tracers and novel PET imaging agents. Our continually evolving portfolio is completed by a range of medical devices, advanced administration systems and dose-management software. For additional information about Bracco's products, and for full prescribing information, please visit imaging.bracco.com/us-en.

Lung package for the EARLY DETECTION, from Lung Cancer, COPD to CAC in a single LDCT Scan!

Densitas® is a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions for mammography and breast cancer screening designed to reduce health care costs and increase quality and appropriateness of care. Densitas® designs solutions that align with value-based care delivery models, focusing on precision breast health, mammography quality, workflow efficiencies, national mammography reporting standards, FDA MQSA EQUIP compliance, and radiological technologist training. Learn more at densitas.health.

Explore new Artificial Intelligence solutions from Fovia Ai, Inc. along with Advanced Visualization technology from parent company Fovia, Inc. XStream® aiCockpit® & XStream® aiPlatform™ enable radiologists and clinicians to efficiently access, visualize and interact with AI results directly within their existing workflows from any PACS, worklist, dictation software or hospital system. These vendor-neutral AI results products allow you to quickly add AI visualization to existing products, deliver AI results directly within radiologist workflows, and bridge the gap between AI developers, PACS and hospitals. Visit the Fovia Ai Virtual Booth to learn more or check us out at fovia.ai or fovia.com.

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of innovative diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet and exceed the evolving needs of healthcare facilities today and into the future. It's ever expanding medical imaging solutions span digital radiography (DR), detectors, portables and suites, mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, computed tomography solutions for oncology and radiology applications, technologically advanced flexible and surgical endoscopy and fluoroscopy solutions. Fujifilm enables interoperability through its Systems Integration offering as well as its comprehensive, AI-supported Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, which includes the TeraMedica Division of Fujifilm. Fujifilm's in vitro diagnostics (IVD) portfolio includes clinical lab reagents, and biomarkers to assess the risk for the development of hepatocellular carcinoma in patients with chronic liver disease. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit fujifilmhealthcare.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: fujifilmholdings.com.

Guerbet is a leader in medical imaging worldwide, offering a wide range of pharmaceutical products, medical devices, digital and AI solutions for diagnostic and interventional imaging, to improve the diagnosis and treatment of patients. A pioneer for more than 90 years in the field of contrast media with over 2,800 people globally, Guerbet is continuously innovating with 9% of revenue dedicated to Research & Development and four centers in France, Israel and the United States. Guerbet (GBT) is listed on Euronext Paris (segment B - mid caps) and generated €817 million in revenue in 2019. For more information about Guerbet, please visit guerbet.com.

INFINITT to highlight Enterprise Imaging Solutions

INFINITT North America, single-source provider of enterprise imaging solutions, will be showing INFINITT Healthcare Platform (VNA), our enterprise viewer and AI-empowered diagnostic viewers for radiology, mammography, cardiology, oncology, pathology, and more. IHP supports all types of images and data and encounters-based imaging workflow (EBIW). INFINITT is a leader in the development of cloud solutions for medical imaging, hosting all medical images for all 32 clubs in the NFL. Optional dose management, Advanced Visualization and AI platform. INFINITT helps healthcare providers consolidate systems, streamline workflows, and reduce management complexity to reduce healthcare costs and sustain a more patient-centric healthcare model.

Laurel Bridge Software provides enterprise imaging workflow solutions that solve complex, mission-critical imaging workflows that often arise when multiple business entities and their disparate clinical imaging systems must be unified. Our solutions reliably ensure new and historical DICOM imaging studies, HL7 messages, and non-DICOM objects are available to the clinical staff, at the point-of-care. Laurel Bridge's imaging workflow solutions have been implemented at thousands of healthcare facilities, teleradiology service providers, and radiology group practices in more than 35 countries, directly and through integration partners.

Lunit is an AI software company devoted to developing advanced medical image analytics and data-driven imaging biomarkers via cutting-edge deep learning technology.

Founded in 2013, Lunit has been internationally acknowledged for its advanced, state-of-the-art technology and its application in medical images. Lunit has been named by CB Insights as one of "AI 100" startups transforming healthcare industry and "Digital Health 150" companies. Lunit has been chosen by World Economic Forum as one of "Technology Pioneers" that shape the future.

Through AI solutions for diagnostic and therapeutic biomarkers, we aim to solve the most critical issues in cancer care today: reduce medical cost and prolong survival. lunit.io

Riverain Technologies™ designs advanced AI imaging software used by leading international healthcare organizations. Our ClearRead™ suite significantly improves a clinician's ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease — suppressing vessels in thoracic CTs and bone structures in chest X-ray images — for earlier, more efficient detection of lung abnormalities. Powered by the most advanced machine learning and modeling methods available to the medical imaging market, the patented, FDA-cleared, CE marked software tools are deployable in the clinic or the Cloud.

Spectrum Dynamics is leading the transformation of SPECT imaging from analog to digital detection technology, enabling clinicians to provide superior care with improved image quality, efficiency and quantitative results.

Spectrum digital scanners:

World first digital cardiac system, D-SPECT® CARDIO

World first ring-shaped gantry digital SPECT-CT, VERITON-CT®

Both scanners employ Cadmium Zinc Telluride (CZT) digital detectors, ingenious design and proprietary algorithms that enable SPECT imaging at unprecedented speed, low radiation dose, and improved image quality.

D-SPECT is the platform for advanced nuclear cardiology: Dynamic Imaging; Emission Map Attenuation Correction.

VERITON-CT is the first 360° digital SPECT/CT for total body 3D imaging

Vital, a Canon Group company, has a legacy of leadership in healthcare imaging using smart algorithms and techniques of innovation spanning over 30 years. As a premier provider of an Enterprise Imaging (EI) solution focused on interoperability, Vital transforms and seamlessly connects disparate PACS and other data into an efficient, perceptive and interoperable EI solution. Through modular and scalable enterprise message orchestration, enterprise visualization and enterprise analytics solutions, Vital's Vitrea® Enterprise Imaging solution makes data accessible across the entire enterprise anytime, anywhere, and in any standardized form. Today, Vital is selectively embedding intelligence and leveraging decades of smart algorithms in advanced visualization, giving clinicians the ability to make real-time precise decision-making for today's empowered healthcare consumer while delivering an exceptional patient care experience.

Founded in 1972, Ziehm Imaging has stood for the development, manufacturing and worldwide marketing of mobile X-ray-based imaging solutions for more than 45 years. Employing more than 700 people worldwide, the company is the recognized innovation leader in the mobile C-arm industry. The Nuremberg-based manufacturer has received several awards for its ground-breaking technologies and achievements, including the Frost & Sullivan Award, the iF Design Award, the Top100 award for innovative mid-size companies, the Stevie Awards and the IAIR Global Awards. More information: ziehm.com.

