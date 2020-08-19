Virtual Power Systems Appoints Data Center Industry Veteran Dave Johnson To Board Of Directors

MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Power Systems' (VPS), the creator of Software-Defined Power announces the appointment of power and data center leader Dave Johnson to its board of directors.

"We're excited to welcome Dave to our board. His extensive power, data center and product development experience will be a great asset as we accelerate customer adoption of our ground-breaking Software-Defined Power® solutions," said Peter Gross, VPS Board Chairman. "Our ability to unlock stranded power capacity in data centers is a real game-changer for the industry. We welcome the expertise and leadership that Dave brings us as we pursue helping data center operators and cloud providers better provision electrical power and energy storage to increase uptime, save costs, and reduce environmental impact."

Johnson is the former CEO of UPS manufacturer APC by Schneider Electric, a $4 billion global business. Over the last three decades, he has held numerous leadership roles at APC and Schneider in sales, marketing, and product development. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated strong strategic leadership and a passion for innovative ways of doing things. Believing that strong teams are the key to success, Johnson has managed teams of more than 6,000 people.

"VPS is driving Software-Defined Power solutions to pursue one of the biggest opportunities with data centers and edge infrastructure: stranded power capacity," observed Dave Johnson. "For decades, we overprovisioned data centers as we planned for the worst-case scenario. VPS has found ways to help data center and edge customers to build what they need and then get the most from that investment through VPS' innovative Intelligent Control of Energy® (ICE) platform. I'm excited to join the board and be part of the VPS journey."

For more information on how Software-Defined Power and Intelligent Control of Energy (ICE) platform enables the future of decentralized power, visit: virtualpowersystems.com/ice

About Virtual Power Systems

Virtual Power Systems (VPS) is transforming how next-generation data center and cloud providers provision, manage and utilize power capacity with its ground-breaking Software-Defined Power ® and Intelligent Control of Energy ® (ICE) technology platform. VPS eliminates the need to over-provision power capacity to protect workloads from potential spikes and failovers. ICE dynamically adjusts power delivery as demand fluctuates across data center workloads, racks and servers. ICE enables data center and cloud providers to generate additional revenue within existing power and IT footprints while avoiding millions of dollars in capital investments and operating expenses.

