Virtual Pharma Expo Set For September 15-16, 2020

CLEVELAND, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Pharma Expo is back! After resounding success of May 2020's event with over 1,100 attendees, VertMarkets, Inc.'s Pharmaceutical Online and Techceuticals, LLC will combine for a larger, two-day Virtual Pharma Expo on September 15-16, 2020. The event features 20+ major pharmaceutical equipment and service providers for tablet and capsule manufacturing. This will be a fantastic opportunity to see and connect with many different equipment manufacturers and service providers in one place.

Presentations are split in four different live sessions starting at 10:00AM and 1:00PM (Eastern time) each day. See the full schedule here: https://www.virtualexposeries.com/.

As with the first Virtual Pharma Expo, registration is FREE!

Federal Equipment Company and the presenters sponsor this event to make Virtual Pharma Expo free for attendees. Topics suitable for pharmaceutical, vitamin and nutritional supplement manufacturing operations as well as R&D, quality, engineering, technical operations, maintenance, purchasing, and administration include:

Solid Dose Manufacturing

Tablet Compression

Capsule Filling

Granulation

Drying

Mixing and Blending

Packaging

Presentations from 20+ companies:

ACG, Comi Polaris Systems, Coperion and Coperion K-Tron, Dec- USA Inc., Fluid Air, Frewitt, IMA North America - Active Division, Klöckner Pentaplast, MG America, Inc., Natoli Encapsulation, Natoli Engineering, Natoli Scientific, Quadro Engineering Corp, Qualicaps Co., Ltd- North American Equipment Group, Rheo Engineering, Romaco, Syntegon, The Fitzpatrick Company, VIAVI Solutions, Wilson Tool International, and more to be announced soon!

Register for free here: https://www.virtualexposeries.com/

Pharmaceutical Online aims to be the most valuable resource for a specific segment of the industry - pharmaceutical manufacturing and packaging - and the professionals who make their living there. Our community is not made up of generalists. They're specialists, like us. We deliver in-depth content from authoritative authors and sources because that's what our community demands.

Techceuticals provides training and troubleshooting to the pharmaceutical industry. Our technical tips, articles, and training programs include tablet and capsule formulation assistance, operator training, public training seminars and hands-on training sessions for solid dose manufacturing, tablet compression, encapsulation, and film coating.

Federal Equipment Company offers 60 years of expertise buying and selling pharmaceutical processing and packaging equipment. We optimize the value you recoup for surplus equipment and ensure you get the equipment you need quickly from our broad, on-hand inventory of reliable used machines.

For more information: Scott Moren (814) 897-7700 smoren@vertmarkets.com

