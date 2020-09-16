Virtual Payroll Boot Camp: Gain Crucial Insights Into 5 Key Areas Of Wage & Hour Law

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Payroll Virtual Boot Camp: Wage & Hour" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Payroll Virtual Boot Camp: Wage & Hour" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar concentrates on five areas of wage and hour law: paying exempt employees, calculating gross wages under the FLSA, deducting from an employee's wages, the nuts and bolts of physically paying employees and changing payroll frequencies. Why you should attendJoin renowned payroll expert Vicki M. Lambert, CPP for this 5 and one-half hour 'Boot Camp' format, Wage and Hour Training for Payroll Professionals! By knowing and understanding Wage and Hour requirements, you can help protect your company from what could be a major financial calamity.This includes not only how to do the basic math of calculating overtime (using the required FLSA method) but what hours must be paid for, what payment methods are legal in which states, how soon to pay an employee after closing out the timecard, and making sure exempt employees are paid on a 'salary basis'. Learning objectives

Gained knowledge of and skills in federal and applicable state wage and hour law as it pertains to payroll preparation

An understanding of the proper calculation of gross pay

And understand of the proper calculation of overtime pay

A sound knowledge of the terminology used by the FLSA as it pertains to calculating overtime and hours worked

Basic understanding what is considered hours worked

Gained knowledge of when an employee must be given a lunch and when an employer may dock for meal periods

Knowledge of the requirements for paying employees including pay frequencies permitted and methods allowed under state laws

Gained knowledge in paying exempt employees properly

The basic understanding of what must be included on a paystub

A basic understanding of what is required when changing a payroll frequency

Who Should Attend:

Payroll Executives/Managers/Administrators/Professionals/Practitioners/Entry Level Personnel

Human Resources Executives/Managers/Administrators

Accounting Personnel

Business Owners/Executive Officers/Operations and Departmental Managers

Lawmakers

Attorneys/Legal Professionals

Any individual or entity that must deal with the complexities and requirements of Payroll compliance issues

Key Topics Covered: Hour One: Paying Exempt Employees

What is exempt-exactly?

What are the categories of exempt employees?

What is the salary level test-beginning in 2020?

What is salary basis?

When you can and when you cannot dock the pay of an exempt employee

Hour Two: Wage and Hour Compliance-Its Overtime and Much More!

Federal minimum wage

state minimum wage

credits against minimum wage

Youth minimum wage (training wage)

Board and lodging credits

Defining the legal work week and workday

What is considered hours worked and how do they affect overtime

What is regular rate of pay? Do new 2020 DOL regulations change this definition?

How is overtime calculated under the FLSA

Posting requirements

Meal and rest periods

Where do the states stand?

Hour Three: Deducting from an Employee's Paycheck

Taxes-which are mandatory, which are a courtesy, and which ones the employee controls

Child support-the limits but not beyond

Tax levies-federal and state

Creditor garnishments-how many can you honor and how often

Voluntary wage assignments for "payday loans"-when are they required to be honored

Handling fringe benefits such as health insurance or group term life

Uniforms-when the employer pays for it and when the employee furnishes it

Meals-when they become part of the employee's wages

Lodging-when it is part of the employee's wages and when is it a perk

Shortages-the employee came up short so they have to cover that right?

Breakage-you broke it so you have to pay for it, legal or not

Overpayments-the employee was overpaid so you can just take the money back or can you?

Advanced vacation pay-the employee knows the vacation hours were advanced so we can take them back when the employee quits can't we?

Hour Four: The Nuts and Bolts of Physically Paying an Employee

Required payroll notices to new hires

Frequency of wage payments

Paystub regulations

Lag time between closing the payroll and distributing the check

Pay date rules

Payment methods permitted by state including cash, check, direct deposit and paycards

Statements and payday notices

Paying terminated employees

Paying out accrued vacation

Hour Five: Changing Payroll Frequencies

Understanding the need for the change

The choices available

Compliance issues involved

The change's impact on payroll

The change's impact on employees

The change's impact on systems and procedures

Key communication factors to include at all stages of the change

Formulating the plan to implement the change

Testing the change before implementation

Implementation and the outcome

