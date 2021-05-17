Virtual Marketplace For Wisconsin Housing Alliance Unveiled

MADISON, Wis., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy Bliss, President of the Wisconsin Housing Alliance today unveiled a state of the art online virtual marketplace of factory built homes available in the Beaver State.

Its new website, www.factorybuiltwisconsin.com will allow people shopping for a home to learn more about Wisconsin manufactured and modular homes, view floorplans, get price quotes, find lenders and communities and even take 3-Dimensional tours of new homes available for sale.

"The virtual shopping showroom for homes is no longer some future pipe dream," said Bliss. "For Wisconsin, it's happening now."

About The Wisconsin Housing Alliance

The Wisconsin Housing Alliance is a business trade group that represents manufacturers, retailers of and lenders for manufactured and modular homes in Wisconsin. It also represents community owners and operators.

The members of the Wisconsin Housing Alliance are dedicated to providing safe, affordable, high-performance homes to individuals and families in communities across Wisconsin. WHA supports its members with training, continuing education, and information — ensuring that the people who design, build, install, sell, and factory built homes have access to the best industry practices available. This site is powered by Manufacturedhomes.com .

