Virtual Flash Memory Summit 2020 Partners With TechTarget To Offer Invaluable Information On Improving Storage Performance

Flash Memory Summit and its lead media sponsor TechTarget are making available all the content from this year's November virtual event including fourteen powerful keynotes and 46 insightful technology sessions and seven special sessions on SearchStorage.com.

The 15 th annual Flash Memory Summit continued the tradition of helping storage pros design and manage better-performing systems to meet the demands of big data, hyperscale computing centers, real-time analytics, and artificial intelligence. A large number of highly valuable sessions and live panel discussions were unveiled to attendees during the virtual event spanning the topics of cloud computing, data infrastructure and hardware acceleration in addition to new emerging tech areas such as spaceflight computing, deep neural networks, and DNA data storage.

TechTarget has built a digital extension of this valuable FMS content and has made it accessible to its audience on SearchStorage.com, the largest online community of data storage professionals. SearchStorage.com has been a trusted resource for the buyers and practitioners of data storage technologies for 20+ years and has always been on the forefront of covering both legacy and emerging technologies that help its audience solve real-world problems and unlock innovation.

"Our plan was to extrapolate some of this highly relevant content from the Flash Memory Summit and make it available to our audience to engage with during their research and buyer journeys," said Jillian Coffin, VP and Group Publisher, TechTarget. "The Flash Memory Summit is such a unique event and the team has done a great job of bringing together industry leaders and exciting start-ups each year to debut new technology and educate the community about advances and applications of storage and flash memory-related technologies. This type of content, insight and expertise is extremely valuable."

More than 3,300 people attended the Flash Memory Summit virtually in November. "We are grateful to our sponsors, partners, and exhibitors for making this conference possible," said Chip Stockton, CEO, Conference Concepts, Inc. "The storage industry remains a tremendous source of innovation and we are proud of Flash Memory Summit being recognized as the premier industry conference for everything happening with storage technology and solutions. We are thrilled to have a special partnership with TechTarget and pleased to offer all interested parties access to all the incredible presentations and panels on the TechTarget website."

