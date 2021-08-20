Virtual Care Management Report 2021 And The Solutions Enabling The Omnichannel Care Market

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Virtual Care Management: Solutions Enabling Omnichannel Care Market Trends Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Virtual care plays an essential role in solving the problems of modern healthcare. The necessary remote appointments and home care of the COVID pandemic have driven use of virtual care to new heights, but it's real promise goes far beyond these uses. When seen as part of a system of distributed healthcare, virtual care can play a vital role in the long-term care relationships that occupy most of the modern healthcare system.

This research report looks at the rapidly growing market opportunity, which at a CAGR of >20% is projected to reach in excess of $20 billion USD by 2027. The report segments growth in the four leading markets for VCM: commercial payers, self-insured employers, health systems, and independent ambulatory practices.

The work looks closely at a broad cross-section of vendors that are leading the VCM charge, ranging from incumbent EHR and population health vendors to best-of breed solution providers. The research also discusses the most significant trends in technology, reimbursement and regulation, and how those will impact adoption and implementation of these offerings over the coming years.

Each type of solution (EHR, PHM, Best of Breed) is evaluated based on how they address the needs of providers and patients. The report reviews the current state of the market, the maturity of solutions, and the strengths and weaknesses of each solution type. Each vendor profiled is evaluated on 17 metrics - twelve (12) for specific product functionality and five (5) for market execution.

This report also introduces the new Flagship Vendor category, which recognizes solutions that excel in each of the aggregated capability categories.

For this report, those vendors are:

Amwell - Omnichannel Functionality

Innovaccer - Enrollment and Assignment

Epic - Reporting and Analytics

Neuroflow - Care Management

Teladoc - Patient Engagement

Key Topics Covered:

Key Takeaways

Defining Virtual and Omnichannel Care

The Need for Omnichannel Care Management

Common Buyers

Evolution in Care Management Strategies

Obstacles and Challenges

Industry Context

Vendor Categories

Market Forecast

Product and Market Categories and Descriptions

Vendor Profiles

